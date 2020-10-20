Fox Pairs ‘9-1-1’ and Spinoff ‘Lone Star’ on Mondays, ‘Prodigal Son’ Shifts to Tuesdays (Video)

Sound the alarm: Fox dramas “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Prodigal Son” and “The Resident” will return in January, with a bit of a shakeup to the schedule.

“9-1-1” is sticking with its home on Mondays at 8 p.m. for its fourth season, but will now be paired up with Season 2 of its Rob Lowe-led spinoff “9-1-1 Lone Star” at 9. “Lone Star” previously aired in its parent show’s time slot when it debuted at midseason last January while “9-1-1” was on hiatus.

Meanwhile “Prodigal Son,” which previously had the 9 o’clock hour behind “9-1-1” for its first season last year, is being moved to that same time period on Tuesdays for its second season, following “The Resident’s” fourth season at 8.

Fox has not yet set premiere dates for the four dramas, which saw production delays due to COVID-19. That meant “9-1-1,” “Prodigal Son” and “The Resident,” which premiered in September last year, were pushed to midseason when Fox released its schedule over the summer.

“9-1-1: Lone Star,” which is used to that January start, will see Gina Torres joining the cast for Season 2 with Lowe’s co-star Liv Tyler exiting due to pandemic-related concerns regarding traveling between Los Angeles and London.

“What a thrill it was having a movie star of Liv Tyler’s stature to help us launch the first season of ‘911: Lone Star,'” Tim Minear, showrunner of “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star” said in a statement to TheWrap last month. “We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake. While we were able to tell a complete chapter in Michelle’s story, as with Connie Britton on our mothership, we also feel like there are more stories to be told. The door here will always be open for a return.”

Get your first look at the new seasons of “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star” via the new promo above and see footage from the upcoming seasons of “Prodigal Son” and “The Resident” below.