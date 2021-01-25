Monday’s “9-1-1” will pick up where last week’s Season 4 premiere left off, with a whole mess of trouble created in Los Angeles by the Hollywood Reservoir’s dam breaking. And in TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode, you’ll see one of the biggest problem — literally — is finding the missing “H” that fell off the Hollywood sign as a result of the disaster.

In the video, which you can view above, Bobby (Peter Krause), Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) are looking for that giant letter, which Hen says really should not be this hard to find, given that it’s four stories tall.

“This isn’t the first time the Hollywood sign has fallen,” Bobby says, as he begins to school Hen and Eddie on LA trivia. “Legend has it back in the day, a groundskeeper got drunk, crashed his car into it and knocked down the ‘H.'”

“And how do you know that?” Hen asks.

Bobby took a tour when he first moved to LA to learn about the area, because of course he did.

Anyway, that conversation comes to an abrupt end when the team does find the big ole’ H — along with some hikers who are in serious danger. There are two people hanging off the fallen letter and one man stuck just below it in the leftovers from a mudslide.

When Eddie notes the mud is too thick and they need plywood to get to the victims, Bobby calls in to dispatch for a supply drop.

“Do you have a landmark for the pilot?” the operator asks.

Actually, they do.

Here’s the description for Monday’s episode of “9-1-1,” titled “Alone Together,” courtesy of Fox: “In the aftermath of the dam break, massive mudslides wreak havoc throughout Los Angeles. As Athena fights to save herself and an agoraphobic woman after her house collapses, Bobby, Hen and Eddie rush to save hikers endangered by the falling of the Hollywood sign. Meanwhile, Buck and Chimney must rescue a group of pregnant women trapped in a submerged house.”

“9-1-1” airs Mondays at 8/7c on Fox.