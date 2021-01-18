‘9-1-1’ Season 4 Premiere: Bobby Comforts a Boy With Asperger’s on a Bus Hanging Off the Side of a Building (Exclusive Video)

Ryan Murphy’s “9-1-1” returns to Fox on Monday with its Season 4 premiere, an episode that will see the Hollywood Reservoir dam break and the 118 respond to one of the resulting emergencies: a city bus that has crashed into the side of a high-rise building, several stories in the air.

In TheWrap’s exclusive clip from the episode, titled “The New Abnormal,” Bobby (Peter Krause) is trying to help one of the victims stuck on the bus, CJ, remain calm. The already terrifying situation is complicated by the fact that CJ has Asperger’s.

“CJ, listen to me, I know how you feel,” Bobby says, trying to connect with the passenger (played by guest star Ty Parker, an actor with Asperger’s), who is repeating “It’s pink apron day” to himself. “These people that you love, Tracy and Vanessa, they’re hurting. And when someone you love is hurting, it’s scary. I know because I’m scared, too. But I know I’m going to get through this because I’m not alone.”

“We can ride this out, CJ, all you gotta do is hang on,” Bobby continues, holding his hand out to the boy. The clip ends before we learn if CJ decides to take it.

Here’s the official description for Monday’s Season 4 premiere of “9-1-1,” courtesy of Fox:

“When the Hollywood Reservoir dam breaks, Bobby (Peter Krause) and the 118 race into action to save passengers on a city bus that has crashed into a building several stories in the air. Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) must first locate, and then rescue, a trapped cyclist, and Athena (Angela Bassett) helps an agoraphobic woman evacuate her home. Meanwhile, the team adjusts to life as first responders during the pandemic. Bobby worries if Athena is ready for field duty since recovering from her physical and psychological injuries; Chimney (Kenneth Choi) takes extreme precautions around a pregnant Maddie; and May (Corinne Massiah) begins a surprising new job.”

“9-1-1” Season 4 premieres tonight, Monday, at 8/7c on Fox.