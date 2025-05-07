Why ‘9-1-1’ Fans Shouldn’t Worry About Ryan Guzman’s Farewell to the Show’s Filming Location

An Instagram post from Ryan Guzman had “9-1-1” fans worried that the actor was leaving the ABC series, an especially troubling prospect given that the procedural just lost its lead actor Peter Krause.

“Well, it officially happened. It’s the last day on this lot,” Guzman said on Instagram Monday, along with an image of the many productions to have filmed on Stage 6 at the Fox lot. “Stage 6, I’ll miss ya. Seven years. That’s crazy,” he shared, along with a video recapping highlights of his character’s time on the show.

TheWrap can confirm, however, that Guzman has, at the moment, no intention of leaving the series, but was merely bidding farewell to the show’s stages at the Fox Lot near Century City.

Earlier this year, Disney, the parent company of ABC, announced they would be moving production to their Burbank studios by the end of the year.

Disney bought Fox Studios in 2019. “9-1-1,” which originated on the Fox network, moved to ABC for Season 7, where it has thrived in the ratings.

Guzman joined the series in Season 2 as a new fire station recruit who became best friends with Oliver Stark’s character, firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley.

This season saw Eddie relocate to El Paso, Texas to be with his teenage son Christopher (Gavin McHugh). Chris went to live with his grandparents after some questionable dating choices on Eddie’s part, including briefly making his son think that his late mother was still alive.

Eddie returned to Los Angeles for Bobby’s funeral in last week’s episode. The show has not yet addressed when and if he will be back in Los Angeles permanently, although Guzman told TheWrap in April, “The end goal is to get Eddie back to the 118.”

