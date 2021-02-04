Salma Hayek’s first project for HBO Max is a comedy where a 40-year-old woman’s boobs start talking to her.

The streaming service is developing an adaptation of Leslie Lehr’s upcoming novel, “A Boob’s Life: How America’s Obsession Shaped Me–and You,” which is due out March 2. The series will be a half-hour comedy about Leslie, “a woman turning 40 and in crisis, whose life gets turned upside down when her boobs start talking to her, forcing her to look at herself in a completely different light.”

Lehr will serve as an executive producer on the project, alongside Hayek and Ventanarosa’s Jose Tamez and Siobhan Flynn. Melissa Oman and Julie R. Snyder will also executive produce under their Wheeler Girl Productions banner. Cynthia Mort, who created HBO’s “Tell Me You Love Me,” will serve as showrunner.

Hayek is under a two-year first-look deal with HBO Max.

“We are so appreciative that HBO Max was insightful and bold enough to develop this show with us,” Hayek said. “In ‘A Boob’s Life,’ we use breasts as a metaphor for the constant judgment women are submitted to, creating a collective sensation that no matter what we do we are never enough. In this show, we give the breast a voice that takes us through the life of a woman from a unique perspective that often we don’t dare to see.”

