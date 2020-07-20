A+E Networks International, History U.S. and Hulu Japan have co-produced a new two-hour documentary marking the 75th anniversary of the first detonation of a nuclear weapon in wartime called “Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 75 Years Later.”

Directed by award-winning documentarian James Erskine (“Billie,” “This is Football,” “Sachin: A Billion Dreams”), the documentary covers the bombing of Japan at the end of World War II, using never-before-seen archival footage and color film from the immediate aftermath of the bomb, as well as audio testimony from victims.

The documentary special will premiere on Hulu Japan and History in the U.S. on Sunday, Aug. 2, and later on History Japan on Aug. 30. The History U.S. airing will be titled simply “Hiroshima: 75 Years Later.”

Also Read: John Wayne Exhibit at USC Removed Following Student Protests

Here is the synopsis:

‘Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 75 Years Later’ aims to infuse humanity into one of the planet’s darkest moments, allowing the figures who designed, built and detonated the bomb, as well as those who were caught in its wake, to narrate their own journeys through an astonishing story of scientific endeavor, unprecedented ambition and unyielding horror. Told entirely from the first-person perspective of leaders, physicists, soldiers and survivors, the documentary presents the moral, scientific and military conundrums of the atomic bomb as felt by those closest to it.”

“A+E Networks International and HISTORY, are pleased to partner with Hulu Japan on this historic, poignant documentary, 75 years after the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” said Steve MacDonald, president of global content sales and international at A+E Networks. ”The feature documentary was produced under the auspices of an immensely creative team, resulting in a globally relevant film we hope will serve as an important reminder, while informing a whole new generation.”

Also Read: 'Wishbone' Feature Film in the Works From Universal Pictures and Mattel

“A+E Networks and HISTORY’s established pedigree as engaging storytellers together with A+E’s firm footing in the global distribution marketplace make them essential partners in bringing ’Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 75 Years Later’ to a worldwide audience, which is a sincere hope for all of us Japanese,” said Kazufumi Nagasawa, managing director and chief content officer of Hulu Japan.

“The collaboration between Hulu Japan, A+E International and A+E Networks Japan on this documentary is a testament to the power of relevant storytelling. We hope this documentary will provide a salutary lesson as well as a timely reminder of the true effects of the bomb,” said Saugato Banerjee, managing director of A+E Networks Asia.

“Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 75 Years Later” is produced for History by October Films and is a co-production of A+E Networks® International, HISTORY® U.S. and Hulu Japan. James Erskine serves as director. Matt Robins and Jos Cushing serve as executive producers for October Films. Executive producers for HISTORY are Mike Stiller and Eli Lehrer. Tango Para Hiroshima by Anna Saeki, an internationally acclaimed Japanese tango singer, will be the closing song. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for “Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 75 Years Later.”

“Hiroshima: 75 Years Later” premieres on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on History Channel in the U.S.