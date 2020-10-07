In what will go down as likely the most memorable moment from Wednesday’s vice-presidential debate, a fly landed on Mike Pence’s head and remained there for more than a minute before flying off. No Really.

During the last half hour of the event, the fly buzzed in and parked itself on some prime real estate — the right side of the vice president’s head where, thanks to Pence’s bright white hair, it stood out plain as day until, just as visibly, it buzzed off.

But don’t take out word for it. Watch it land on him here:

BREAKING: Fly lands on VP Pence's head. pic.twitter.com/e8eoeMXRnH — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 8, 2020

And watch the little guy leave here:

The fly leaves Mike Pence's hair. pic.twitter.com/leUh2q0RSP — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) October 8, 2020

Unsurprisingly, the Fly quickly because the darling of social media, quickly eclipsing the previous most-talked-about thing from the vice presidential debate, Pence’s eye, which looked puffy and bloodshot. (Read about that here.)

Among those who noticed the embarrassing moment was vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ running mate, Joe Biden, who had a pretty funny troll ready to go very shortly after the debate ended:

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

The Biden campaign also bought the URL “flywillvote.com,” which redirects to the voter registration website I Will Vote.

Of course Team Biden were far from the only people who found the unexpected event amusing.

“I just wanna thank this fly,” Darren Criss tweeted.

“Hey waiter! I’ll have the soup. Mike Pence will have some s— for his fly,” Stephen King tweeted.

Shortly after the fly’s iconic debate appearance, an enterprising Twitter user made a parody account.

“How did this dude not realize I was on his head for so long?” the account, @pencesfly1, tweeted.

Of course in fairness, in 2016 a fly briefly landed on Hillary Clinton during that year’s first presidential debate. Though it didn’t stick around for quite as long.

See some more reactions below:

Pence apologizing to Mother right now for getting to 3rd base with the fly — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 8, 2020

one fly on the cuckoo’s nest — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) October 8, 2020

Shoutout to the fly. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) October 8, 2020

Does Mike Pence have a pulse? The fly and I have want to know! #KamalaWonTheDebate — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 8, 2020

The fly spent longer on Pence’s head than Pence spent on the pandemic — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) October 8, 2020

The fly when it realized it was Mike Pence’s head it landed on: pic.twitter.com/uvaIEt3S1a — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 8, 2020

the fly on mike pence's head in 2-14 days pic.twitter.com/rtWu5QhlpA — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) October 8, 2020