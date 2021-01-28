Go Pro Today

See Which A-Listers Can’t Handle Their Booze Toasting Kimmel Sidekick Guillermo’s 50th Birthday (Video)

Charlize Theron and Ray Romano were among the lightweights

| January 28, 2021 @ 10:35 AM Last Updated: January 28, 2021 @ 10:38 AM

Jimmy Kimmel’s faithful sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez turned 50th on Wednesday, and to honor him, more than 50 of his closest celebrity friends sent in videos of themselves taking shots in his honor — and not all of them handled it gracefully.

“Long Shot” star Charlize Theron came in hot with not one, but two tequila shots right out of the gate.

“How many bitches are doing two shots? I bet only me,” she said, later reappearing to add, “There’s nobody else I would do that for. I’m gonna be so s—faced and it’s two in the afternoon.”

Also Read: Kimmel Laughs About MAGA Riot Arrests: 'The First Recorded Case of Selfie-Incrimination' (Video)

“Everybody Loves Raymond” star Ray Romano took his shot, declared “I love everyone!” and then promptly fell to the floor.

“Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson drank what looks like whiskey straight out of the bottle and proceeded to let out a primal scream, so that went well.

“Modern Family” star Julie Bowen took her shot and then said, “F—, it’s 9 a.m.”

And not that it has anything to do with his alcohol tolerance, but Bob Odenkirk took on the added challenge of biting into a red onion instead of a lime.

Also Read: Kimmel Is Glad We 'Only Have to Worry About a Deadly Pandemic' Now That Trump's Gone (Video)

Not every celebrity drank alcohol, with some, like Zach Galifianakis, opting for oat milk instead. Jon Favreau had his tiny Baby Yoda figurine take his shot for him, and Zooey Deschanel just had water. But it was Joel McHale who took his dry January the farthest by opting to drink a raw egg in lieu of tequila.

Allison Janney took a sip from an extremely long bottle of something or other and promptly spit it into a cup.

And then, of course, there was Snoop Dogg. “I’m not gonna take a shot ’cause I don’t drink, but uh, for your 50th, you gotta smoke 50 f—ing blunts.”

The last one to salute Guillermo was, of course, Matt Damon, who was identified only as “Actor” as part of his ongoing joke with Kimmel.

Also Read: Kimmel Says Biden's Inauguration 'Was Like When All the Avengers Came Back Together to Beat Thanos' (Video)

“Sorry the guy you work for is such a f—ing asshole,” he said.

Other partiers included Michael B. Jordan, Dua Lipa, Regina King, Brad Paisley, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Michael Keaton, George Lopez, Jessica Alba, Helen Mirren, Henry Winkler, Alessandro Del Piero, Chicharito, George Clooney, Mark Hamill, Erik Estrada, Salma Hayek, Sarah Silverman, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillian, Sean Gunn, Ty Burrell, Edward Norton, Halle Berry, Brandon Flowers & Ronnie Vannucci from The Killers, Matthew McConaughey, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Andy García, Jack Black, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Mike Tyson, Tiffany Haddish, Kristen Bell, Sean Penn, Lionel Richie, and Martin Short.

For his part, Guillermo, who rose to fame while working as a parking lot security guard at the studio on Hollywood Boulevard where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is filmed, wore a beautiful red ball gown and tiara to celebrate the occasion.

Watch the clip above.

'Green Book' and 13 Other Best Picture Winners That Don't Hold Up (Photos)

  • Best Picture Oscars
  • Broadway Melody Of 1929 MGM
  • Cimarron RKO
  • Cavalcade Fox Film Corp
  • Great Ziegfeld MGM
  • Gentleman's Agreement 20th Century Fox
  • Greatest Show On Earth Paramount
  • United Artists
  • driving miss daisy morgan freeman Warner Bros.
  • DreamWorks
  • A Beautiful Mind Russell Crowe Universal
  • Chicago Catherine Zeta Jones Miramax
  • crash 2005 Lionsgate
  • king's speech The Weinstein Company
  • 'Green Book' stars Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali Universal
1 of 15

Some Oscar winners stand the test of time — these, not so much

By now, we all know that the film the Academy selects as the "Best Picture" of any given year is rarely the actual Best Picture, but some years it's hard to explain why they picked what they picked. Nevermind "Shakespeare in Love" beating "Saving Private Ryan," because at least "Shakespeare in Love" is a handsome production with a witty script. Nevermind "Dances with Wolves" beating "Goodfellas," because at least "Dances with Wolves" is a respectable western.

We're taking a look at the films that we can't watch, even in a vacuum, without cringing nowadays. And when you compare them with the nominees that didn't earn the Oscar, it's just plain hard to justify why the Academy voted the way it did.

View In Gallery

Related Content