Jimmy Kimmel’s faithful sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez turned 50th on Wednesday, and to honor him, more than 50 of his closest celebrity friends sent in videos of themselves taking shots in his honor — and not all of them handled it gracefully.

“Long Shot” star Charlize Theron came in hot with not one, but two tequila shots right out of the gate.

“How many bitches are doing two shots? I bet only me,” she said, later reappearing to add, “There’s nobody else I would do that for. I’m gonna be so s—faced and it’s two in the afternoon.”

Also Read: Kimmel Laughs About MAGA Riot Arrests: 'The First Recorded Case of Selfie-Incrimination' (Video)

“Everybody Loves Raymond” star Ray Romano took his shot, declared “I love everyone!” and then promptly fell to the floor.

“Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson drank what looks like whiskey straight out of the bottle and proceeded to let out a primal scream, so that went well.

“Modern Family” star Julie Bowen took her shot and then said, “F—, it’s 9 a.m.”

And not that it has anything to do with his alcohol tolerance, but Bob Odenkirk took on the added challenge of biting into a red onion instead of a lime.

Also Read: Kimmel Is Glad We 'Only Have to Worry About a Deadly Pandemic' Now That Trump's Gone (Video)

Not every celebrity drank alcohol, with some, like Zach Galifianakis, opting for oat milk instead. Jon Favreau had his tiny Baby Yoda figurine take his shot for him, and Zooey Deschanel just had water. But it was Joel McHale who took his dry January the farthest by opting to drink a raw egg in lieu of tequila.

Allison Janney took a sip from an extremely long bottle of something or other and promptly spit it into a cup.

And then, of course, there was Snoop Dogg. “I’m not gonna take a shot ’cause I don’t drink, but uh, for your 50th, you gotta smoke 50 f—ing blunts.”

The last one to salute Guillermo was, of course, Matt Damon, who was identified only as “Actor” as part of his ongoing joke with Kimmel.

Also Read: Kimmel Says Biden's Inauguration 'Was Like When All the Avengers Came Back Together to Beat Thanos' (Video)

“Sorry the guy you work for is such a f—ing asshole,” he said.

Other partiers included Michael B. Jordan, Dua Lipa, Regina King, Brad Paisley, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Michael Keaton, George Lopez, Jessica Alba, Helen Mirren, Henry Winkler, Alessandro Del Piero, Chicharito, George Clooney, Mark Hamill, Erik Estrada, Salma Hayek, Sarah Silverman, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillian, Sean Gunn, Ty Burrell, Edward Norton, Halle Berry, Brandon Flowers & Ronnie Vannucci from The Killers, Matthew McConaughey, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Andy García, Jack Black, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Mike Tyson, Tiffany Haddish, Kristen Bell, Sean Penn, Lionel Richie, and Martin Short.

For his part, Guillermo, who rose to fame while working as a parking lot security guard at the studio on Hollywood Boulevard where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is filmed, wore a beautiful red ball gown and tiara to celebrate the occasion.

Watch the clip above.