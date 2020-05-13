‘A Little Late With Lilly Singh’ Renewed by NBC for Season 2

NBC has renewed (very) late-night talk show “A Little Late With Lilly Singh” for a second season.

“A Little Late” replaced Carson Daly’s “Last Call” last year. The series premiered in September 2019 and taped all of Season 1 in that fourth quarter.

“Hosting my own late night show and interviewing guests from Malala Yousafzai to Snoop Dogg has been a fun ride for me,” Singh said on Wednesday. “I learned so much during this first year of creating the show from scratch, and I’m excited that ‘A Little Late’ will return for a second season on NBC.”

In addition to Yousafzai and Snoop, Season 1 of “A Little Late” also welcomed guests Mindy Kaling, Charlize Theron, Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Natalie Portman, America Ferrera, Ashley Graham, Justin Hartley, Meghan Trainor, Tony Shalhoub, Terry Crews, Daisy Ridley, Awkwafina, John Legend, RuPaul, Adam Devine and Tyra Banks, among others.

“Lilly is an incredible talent,” Katie Hockmeyer, executive vice president of late-night programming at NBC Entertainment, added. “‘A Little Late’ has brought an expanding global audience to NBC and we look forward to another season of her unique showmanship and style.”

Singh’s presence has certainly helped raise the social media profile of NBC’s time slot. Singh has more than 36 million followers across her social media channels.

“A Little Late with Lilly Singh” is produced by Universal Television and Singh’s Unicorn Island Productions. The show airs at 1:35 a.m. on NBC.