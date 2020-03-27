Ratings: ‘A Million Little Things,’ ‘Outmatched’ and ‘Deputy’ Season Finales All Steady With Last Week
ABC won another Thursday in primetime TV ratings — the Nielsen rankings got more crowded from there. Last night, season finales for ABC’s “A Million Little Things” and Fox’s “Outmatched” and “Deputy” all stayed steady with last week’s numbers.
ABC was first in ratings with a 1.1 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Station 19” at 8 p.m. posted a 1.2/6 and 7.3 million viewers. At 9, “Grey’s Anatomy” landed a 1.3/6 and 6.5 million viewers. “A Million Little Things” at 10 had a 0.7/4 and 4.3 million viewers.
CBS, Fox and NBC tied for ratings, each with a 0.6/3. CBS was second in total viewers with 5 million, Fox was third with 3.7 million and NBC was fourth with 2.8 million.
Since March Madness was again not an option, CBS aired all reruns last night.
For Fox, “Last Man Standing” at 8 had a 0.8/4 and 4.5 million viewers. At 8:30, “Outmatched” finished Season 1 with a 0.6/3 and 2.6 million viewers. The “Deputy” finale at 9 got a 0.6/3 and 3.9 million viewers.
For NBC, “Superstore” at 8 received a 0.9/4 and 3.6 million viewers. At 8:30, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” had a 0.7/3 and 2.3 million viewers. “Indebted” at 9 managed a 0.4/2 and 1.6 million viewers. A second episode at 9:30 slipped to a 0.3/2 and 1.5 million viewers. At 10, “Law & Order: SVU” got a 0.7/4 and 3.8 million viewers.
Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.5/2 and in viewers with 1.6 million.
Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.2 million.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 587,000. “Katy Keene” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 549,000 viewers. At 9, “Legacies” got a 0.2/1 and 626,000 viewers.
