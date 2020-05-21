A-Trak, Diplo to Headline Virtual Electric Blockaloo Music Festival in ‘Minecraft’

The Electric Blockaloo Festival will take place inside a “Minecraft” game June 25-28

| May 21, 2020 @ 12:36 PM

Photo: Rave Family LLC

DJs A-Trak and Diplo are among the headliners of the multi-day Electric Blockaloo music festival inside “Minecraft,” a virutal event organized by Rave Family.

Over 300 artists have signed on to perform in the festival running from June 25 to June 28, Rave Family said, and there will be over 30 “stages” — or Minecraft rooms —  where music lovers can watch shows, including a replica of the Dunder Mifflin headquarters from the NBC sitcom “The Office” and recreations of famous concert venues.

Also Read: Riot Games' First Shooter Title 'Valorant' Will Launch June 2

With the entire summer concert circuit upended because of the pandemic, festival organizers are turning to video games as a way to hold events. Rapper Travis Scott and EDM DJ Marshmello both held concerts within Epic Games’ multiplayer battle royale game “Fortnite,” and Scott’s performance attracted over 12 million viewers.

To register to attend Electric Blockaloo, players over 18 years old can fill out a request for access to the event.

The hosts also created a Discord server for attendees to learn how to show up as well as ask questions about the shows.

Check out the lineup below of artists with featured stages at Electric Blockaloo:

A-Trak Presents: Fool’s Gold
All Day I Dream
Anjunablocks
Anna Agency: 25 Years of Legacy
Bedouin Presents: Saga
Bingo Players Presents: Hysteria
Boogie T’s Drama Club
Borgore Presents: Buygore
Breakbeat Science Old Skool Jungle
Circus Records
Claptone the Masquerade
Colorize Presents: colorscapes
Cut Snake & Mates
Desert Hearts
Diplo Presents: Higher Ground
Dirtybird Bass Lodge & Birdhouse
Getter Presents: Shred Collective
GRiZ is planning something super awesome
Gravedancer
Gryffin Presents: Elevate
Jamie Jones Presents: Paradise
Jauz Presents: BITE THIS!
Justin Martin x Christian Martin x ARDALAN present: What To Do x Trippy Ass Technologies x Ardy Pardy
La Fleur Presents: Power Plant
Lane 8 Presents: This Never Happened
Lee Foss: Repopulate Mars
Lost Resort Presents: TOKiMONSTA’s Young Art Sound
LP Giobbi Presents: Femme House
Mammoth Music Group
Nicole Moudaber Presents: IN THE MOOD
Noizu Presents: techne
Nora En Pure Presents: Purified
Pixel Terror Presents: Arcadia
RVDIOVCTIVE
Sacha Robotti Presents: slothacid
Snakehips Present: Fly High
Soul Clap Presents: House of E-Funk
Space Jesus Presents: Moon Dot
Thumpasaurus Space Barn
Tritonal Presents: Enhanced
Uniiqu3 Presents: PBNJ
Walker & Royce Present: Rules Don’t Apply
WHETHAN PRESENTS: FANTASYCRAFT
ZHU PRESENTS: BLACKLIZT

