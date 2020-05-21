DJs A-Trak and Diplo are among the headliners of the multi-day Electric Blockaloo music festival inside “Minecraft,” a virutal event organized by Rave Family.

Over 300 artists have signed on to perform in the festival running from June 25 to June 28, Rave Family said, and there will be over 30 “stages” — or Minecraft rooms — where music lovers can watch shows, including a replica of the Dunder Mifflin headquarters from the NBC sitcom “The Office” and recreations of famous concert venues.

With the entire summer concert circuit upended because of the pandemic, festival organizers are turning to video games as a way to hold events. Rapper Travis Scott and EDM DJ Marshmello both held concerts within Epic Games’ multiplayer battle royale game “Fortnite,” and Scott’s performance attracted over 12 million viewers.

To register to attend Electric Blockaloo, players over 18 years old can fill out a request for access to the event.

The hosts also created a Discord server for attendees to learn how to show up as well as ask questions about the shows.

Check out the lineup below of artists with featured stages at Electric Blockaloo:

