A24 Names Laura Lankester and Will Johnston to UK Leadership Roles

A24 has appointed Laura Lankester and Will Johnston in a strategic expansion of the company’s UK team, led by Piers Wenger and Rose Garnett.

The duo exits their current roles as co-CEOs of Lookout Point as A24 continues growing its international television operations. Based in London, Lankester and Johnston will work with Wenger and Garnett to expand and develop the studio’s global television slate.

Lankester and Johnston will continue to produce and deliver Netflix’s new adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice,” written by Dolly Alderton, for Lookout Point and BBC Studios. Lankester will also oversee BritBox’s “Tommy and Tuppence” for Lookout Point and BBC Studios.

Their recent credits for Lookout Point include two seasons of Sally Wainwright’s “Gentleman Jack” (BBC/HBO), “Renegade Nell” (Disney+), the final season of “Last Tango in Halifax” (BBC), the acclaimed final season of “Happy Valley” (BBC/AMC), and Andrew Davies’ adaptation of Vikram Seth’s “A Suitable Boy” (BBC).

“We are excited and invigorated to join A24,” Lankester and Johnston said in a statement to TheWrap. “Their commitment to creative excellence is an inspiration, and to build with Piers and Rose is a wonderful new opportunity. Our time at Lookout Point has been a real joy and incredibly formative. We are deeply grateful to the colleagues and friends we have been honored to work with, and to BBC Studios for ten years of success and partnership.”

The appointments come as A24 continues ramping up its UK series slate, including recent commissions of Molly Manning Walker’s “Major Players” (Channel 4), Miriam Battye’s “The Husbands” (Apple TV+) starring Juno Temple, Leo Reich’s “It Gets Worse” (Channel 4), Michaela Coel’s “First Day on Earth” (BBC/HBO), and Alice Birch’s “Ministry of Time” (BBC).

A24 is also collaborating on Adam Curtis’ BBC series “Shifty,” Season 2 of “Dreaming Whilst Black” and “Such Brave Girls,” and is behind highly anticipated adaptations of “Magnolia Parks” and a Liverpool FC series written by Jack Thorne.