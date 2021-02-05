A3 Artists Agency Promotes Two to Partner Ranks, Two to Senior Agent Status

A3 Artists Agency has promoted Danielle De Lawder to partner within the Talent division, and Keith Bielory to partner. Additionally, Jared Thompson and Marienor Madrilejo have been promoted to senior agent in the Alternative Programming, Digital Media, Licensing and Branding division, the agency announced on Friday.

“Despite 2020 turning out to be one of the toughest years our industry has had to face, Danielle, Keith, Jared and Marienor continued to provide world-class service to our clients and served as role models to their colleagues at the agency,” said A3 President Brian Cho in a statement to TheWrap. “They are the epitome of the A3 brand. They put the clients’ needs first and demonstrate their commitment to the success of our clients. We are thrilled to recognize them for their exceptional work, unwavering support, and deep-seated ambition.”

Longtime A3 employee De Lawder has been with the agency for 19 years. After initially starting in the Commercial Division in 2002, she then moved onto CEO Robert Attermann’s desk in the Talent Division and rose through the ranks. Having worked with every major network, studio, and streamer in the industry, De Lawder now houses a roster of steadily working talent. De Lawder is based in New York.

Bielory has been with the agency since 2015 and has been integral in helping spearhead the growth of the company’s digital, branding, and licensing team on the east coast. With a proven track record and deep understanding of the industry, he has been able to cultivate and expand the personal brands of breakout talent. His vast experience in brand marketing, endorsements, licensing, and event sponsorship has led him to build a roster that is diverse and lucrative consisting of clients in the health, wellness, family, lifestyle and beauty spaces. He is based in New York.

Thompson has been with the agency since 2018, focuses on the unscripted programming sector, and is experienced in packaging, staffing, and sales. His roster includes a slate of diverse top showrunners, production companies, and on-camera talent in the broadcast, cable, syndication, and digital markets. Though the shutdown this year caused much of the industry’s production to come to a halt, Thompson identified alternate opportunities and revenue streams within the unscripted programming space to keep his clients’ projects moving forward. He is based in Los Angeles.

Madrilejo has been with A3 since 2016 and specializes in digital media, branding and licensing. She maintains a selective roster of high net worth clients, many of which she has grown with from scratch, and bears a wealth of experience in leveraging, monetizing, and problem-solving. She is a seasoned player in the dynamic, fast-paced world of branded content, having worked with numerous global brands. From crossover to new ventures, she navigates an over-saturated landscape with fresh approaches for the agency’s clients. Madrilejo is based in Los Angeles.