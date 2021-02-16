Showtime has found its first president for its anthology series on presidential wives, “The First Lady.” Aaron Eckhart will portray Gerald Ford, the 38th president.

Eckhart joins Michelle Pfeiffer, who was cast earlier this month to play Ford’s wife, Betty.

The series is described as an exploration of the lives of “America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies,” according to Showtime. The first season will center on three former occupants of the White House: Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt. Viola Davis will play Obama. The role of Eleanor Roosevelt has not yet been cast.

Susanne Bier will direct the entire first season.

Also Read: Michelle Pfeiffer to Play Betty Ford in Showtime's 'The First Lady' Anthology Series

Gerald Ford was the first person to hold the office of both vice president and president despite never being elected to either office. A former football play-turned-congressman, Ford was appointed as Richard Nixon’s vice president after Spiro Agnew’s resignation in 1973, then assumed the presidency when Nixon resigned a year later. He was defeated by Jimmy Carter in the 1976 election and has the shortest tenure of any president who did not die while in office.

Pfeiffer’s Betty Ford set a precedent as a politically active presidential spouse and is described by the network as “one of the most candid first ladies in history, commenting on every hot-button issue of the time.” Ford was known for speaking publicly about her battle with alcoholism and substance abuse.

“First Ladies” is executive produced by Cathy Schulman via Welle Entertainment, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon via JuVee Productions, Jeff Gaspin via Gaspin Media, Brad Kaplan via LINK Entertainment and Aaron Cooley.

Deadline first reported on Eckhart’s casting.