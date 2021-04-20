Jeopardy Aaron Rodgers

Jeopardy

Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest-Hosting Debut Jumps 14% in Ratings From Dr Oz’s Final Week

by and | April 20, 2021 @ 9:08 AM

Quiz show hits a four-week high, but Green Bay Packers quarterback is no Ken Jennings

Aaron Rodgers could not beat Tom Brady in the NFC Championship game this year, but the latest “Jeopardy!” guest host just took down predecessor Dr. Oz.

Rodgers scored a 5.6 household rating, up 14% from last week. That led all of syndication.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

