Celebrity couples are beloved amongst fans, but perhaps not as much as celebrity best friendships. And among those friendships, few are as revered as Lisa Ann Walter’s friendship with her “Parent Trap” co-star Elaine Hendrix — but that relationship doesn’t mean you’ll see Hendrix on “Abbott Elementary.”

Walter, of course, stars on the ABC comedy as Melissa Schemmenti, one of Abbott’s best, but a little bit terrifying, teachers. But, before there was “Abbott Elementary,” there was the 1998 version of “The Parent Trap,” in which Walter starred as Chessy, the live-in nanny and housekeeper for Hallie.

It was on that film that she met Elaine Hendrix, who starred as Meredith Blake, and the two became fast friends. Over the years, their friendship is one that’s endured, and Hendrix even accompanied Walter to this year’s SAG Awards. So, it’s hard not to wonder if she might pop up on “Abbott Elementary.”

Well, Walter won’t be the person to ask series creator Quinta Brunson to make it happen.

“I don’t think I would have the nerve to bring up Elaine,” Walter told WrapWomen during an upcoming episode of WrapWomen‘s “UnWrapped” podcast. “She knows we’re best friends. She saw us together, with Elaine. I said, ‘Elaine be my date for the SAG Awards’ and she showed up in a tuxedo. The world saw that picture! So [Quinta] knows we’re best friends, I’m sure if she comes up with an idea, she’ll tell me.”

But for the record, Walter’s reticence to ask Brunson isn’t out of fear or anything of that ilk. It’s mostly because Brunson already has to deal with requests from other people — a lot.

“People will approach Quinta all the time about ‘How about this person?’ and every once in awhile — listen, they’ve picked some amazing guest stars throughout the the last two seasons,” Walter said. “Like, they introduced America to Zack Fox. There’s so many good people, and the kids! Just great talent that they’ve developed. We’ve had some people be interested that she’s like, ‘That just doesn’t make sense.'”

