Did ABC Really Require Emmys to Put ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Logo on Screen Whenever Show Is Mentioned?

Jimmy Kimmel kicked off his very unique task of hosting the first (and hopefully last) virtual Emmys on Sunday with a round of jokes that included mention of Dan and Eugene Levy’s Pop TV comedy “Schitt’s Creek.” As soon as Kimmel said the show’s name, the show’s logo popped up on screen, which he explained is a requirement from ABC’s Standards and Practices due to, well, what the first word of “Schitt’s Creek” sounds like if it’s not written out.

No, he wasn’t joking: It’s actually been a running requirement on broadcast networks that the title of “Schitt’s Creek” cannot be said aloud without putting up a card that says the title of the show every time it’s said.

And that could end up being a lot, because the show’s final season is up for seven awards on Sunday and quickly won three: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Catherine O’Hara, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Eugene Levy and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Dan Levy.

Here’s an example of the broadcast TV’s solution to the “Schitt’s Creek” problem from Dan Levy’s February 2019 appearance on CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The 72nd annual Emmy Awards are airing now on ABC. Find the complete list of winners here.