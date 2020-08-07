Mom

CBS

Ratings: CBS Reruns Top Thursday in Total Viewers, but Settle for 5th-Place Tie With Telemundo in Key Demo

by | August 7, 2020 @ 8:36 AM

ABC finishes first among adults 18-49 again with some summer fun — and more importantly, all original episodes

ABC topped another Thursday in the key demo ratings. Turns out, summer fun — especially in original-episode form — is not dead yet.

Airing all reruns, CBS finished first in terms of total viewers last night. CBS settled for a fifth-place tie with Telemundo among adults 18-49, however.

NBC and CBS aired all reruns last night, when Fox carried the Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City Royals game. The Major League Baseball matchup wasn’t much of a match at all, with the Royals snapping a six-game losing streak while blowing out the National League-leading Cubbies by a score of 13-2.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 2.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Holey Moley” at 8 p.m. had a 0.5/4 and 3 million viewers. At 9, “Don’t” got a 0.5/3 and 2.4 million viewers. “To Tell the Truth” at 10 received a 0.6/4 and 3 million viewers.

NBC, Fox and Univision tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.4. Fox and Univision both had 3 shares, NBC got a 2. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.2 million, Fox was fourth with 1.6 million and Univision was fifth with 1.3 million.

CBS and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. CBS was first in total viewers with 2.9 million, Telemundo was sixth with 1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 465,000. Both an original episode of “Killer Camp” at 8 and a “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” at 9 got that 0.1 rating/1 share and 465,000 total viewers, making it pretty easy to average out The CW’s primetime.

