ABC Moves ‘Nightline’ Into ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Time Slot for Coronavirus Updates

Kimmel will be in repeats for next two weeks amid coronavirus threat

| March 15, 2020 @ 10:23 AM Last Updated: March 15, 2020 @ 10:31 AM
Jimmy Kimmel

ABC

ABC announced Sunday that its late-night news show “Nightline” would swap with “Jimmy Kimmel Live” beginning on Tuesday with fresh reports on the coronavirus pandemic.

The ABC News show will air at 11:35 p.m. EDT for four nights, while Kimmel’s show — which is in repeats for the next two weeks — will move back to 12:05 a.m. EDT.

“As the crisis continues to rapidly develop across the nation, by airing one-hour earlier, ‘Nightline’ will reach even more people with the important context, analysis and expert insight Americans want to stay informed and safe during this uncertain time,” ABC said in its announcement.

Also Read: Coronavirus: The Canceled Events in Tech, Media, Politics and Entertainment (Updating)

Juju Chang and Byron Pitts anchor “Nightline,” while Steven Baker serves as executive producer.

The move is the latest shuffle in a TV schedule that has been upended by the growing pandemic. Dozens of films and TV shows have halted production on new episodes, while many reality and news shows have eliminated studio audiences in effort to minimize the spread of the virus.

As of Sunday, there were at least 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and 59 deaths.

