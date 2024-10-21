ABC Names Chris Dinan Executive Producer of ‘World News Tonight With David Muir’

The ABC vet takes over for Almin Karamehmedovic, who was promoted in August

Chris Dinan
Chris Dinan

ABC News has named Chris Dinan executive producer of “World News Tonight with David Muir,” taking over for Almin Karamehmedovic, who was recently promoted to president, the company announced Monday.

Dinan will report to Karamehmedovic and lead his former team, overseeing all aspects of “World News Tonight.”

“Chris is an accomplished producer and gifted storyteller who has been a part of the ‘World News Tonight’ DNA for over 13 years, helping to shape the newscast and deliver the best reporting to serve our viewers,” Karamehmedovic said in ABC News’ statement. “His strong leadership and deep collaboration with David and the entire team across ABC News will continue to take the broadcast to new heights.”

Dinan joined ABC News in 2011, and has served as senior broadcast producer of “World News Tonight with David Muir” since 2014. His team won Emmys for live news broadcast in 2023 and 2024.

Dinan, who got his start at CBS, has produced stories from around the world, including Iraq, Afghanistan and Ukraine war zones.

James-Gorman
Read Next
Disney Names James Gorman Chairman of the Board, Says Iger Successor to Come in Early 2026

Josh Dickey

Josh is a veteran editor, writer and former New York City wire-service newsman who moved to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood trade’s small and scrappy…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.