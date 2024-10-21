ABC Names Chris Dinan Executive Producer of ‘World News Tonight With David Muir’

ABC News has named Chris Dinan executive producer of “World News Tonight with David Muir,” taking over for Almin Karamehmedovic, who was recently promoted to president, the company announced Monday.

Dinan will report to Karamehmedovic and lead his former team, overseeing all aspects of “World News Tonight.”

“Chris is an accomplished producer and gifted storyteller who has been a part of the ‘World News Tonight’ DNA for over 13 years, helping to shape the newscast and deliver the best reporting to serve our viewers,” Karamehmedovic said in ABC News’ statement. “His strong leadership and deep collaboration with David and the entire team across ABC News will continue to take the broadcast to new heights.”

Dinan joined ABC News in 2011, and has served as senior broadcast producer of “World News Tonight with David Muir” since 2014. His team won Emmys for live news broadcast in 2023 and 2024.

Dinan, who got his start at CBS, has produced stories from around the world, including Iraq, Afghanistan and Ukraine war zones.