Tegna-Owned ABC Affiliate in Sacramento Hit by Gunfire Day After Jimmy Kimmel Protest

An ABC10 news broadcast building in Sacramento was struck by gunfire Friday, one day after a protest against the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel was held outside the Tegna-owned affiliate.

Police were called to the scene off Broadway around 1:30 p.m. Pacific Friday. At least three rounds were shot into the building’s front window. No injuries were reported, but the building was occupied at the time, according to local media. There is no suspect or motive at this time.

“We can confirm that shots were fired into our station at KXTV earlier today. While details are still limited, importantly, all of our employees are safe and unharmed,” representatives for Tegna said in a statement to press. “We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and have taken additional measures to ensure the continued safety of our employees.”

The incident occurred one day after a protest was held at the Sacramento site — one of many held nationwide over ABC pulling “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from the air following pressure from the FCC and media groups Nexstar and Sinclair to punish its host for comments made Monday about the Charlie Kirk assassination.

“People cannot collaborate with fascism, and that’s exactly what ABC and Disney was doing,” Chantelle Piper, an organizer with the Revcom Corps for the Emancipation of Humanity in Los Angeles, told TheWrap at a Wednesday protest outside Disney’s Burbank headquarters. “They’re collaborating with fascism and they’re bending the knee and that cannot be allowed,” Piper said. “It’s important that the industry came out and said, ‘We do not agree with this, we do not support this and we condemn that Kimmel was taken off the air.’”

Tegna, which owns the Sacramento affiliate subject to Friday’s shooting, is currently in talks for a $6.2 billion merger with Nexstar. Such a consolidation is subject to FCC chair Brendan Carr’s approval and brings the pressure campaign from the President Donald Trump appointee and Nexstar under greater scrutiny.

It is unclear whether the gunfire Friday was related to the Kimmel protests. TheWrap will update this story with any developments.