ABC Sets ‘Disney Family Singalong: Volume II’ Special to Air on Mother’s Day

Following the success of its first-ever “Disney Family Singalong” earlier this month, ABC has set “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” to air on Mother’s Day, the network announced Wednesday.

Ryan Seacrest will return as host for the May 10 event, which will air from 7-8 p.m. and include “all-new star-studded performances, inventive at-home choreography and even more Disney magic,” per ABC. “The animated Mickey also returns to guide the on-screen lyrics, allowing audiences, families, roommates and loved ones to follow along in perfect harmony with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.”

Celebrity guests and performance details will be announced soon, according to the network.

The Mother’s Day special will be used to raise awareness about Feeding America’s “vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19.”

“‘The Disney Family Singalong’ was a beautiful event that united millions of households across the country, filling our hearts with joy and song, and also providing much-needed nourishment to fill the bellies of our neighbors facing hunger,” Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said in a statement. “An incredible collaborator for nearly a decade, The Walt Disney Company has provided grant funding for network food banks, developed public service announcements, and mobilized the public to help provide the equivalent of almost 100 million meals to children and families. We cannot thank Disney enough for their enduring support.”

“The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted’s Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor.

