ABC Studios Hires Netflix Alum Carol Turner to Replace Gary French as Head of Production

Between these two gigs, Turner oversaw production on Skydance series like “Grace and Frankie,” “Altered Carbon” and “Jack Ryan”

| May 4, 2020 @ 10:04 AM
ABC Studios/ABC Signature has hired Carol Turner to lead production and post-production. She will replace Gary French, who is retiring, in the role.

Turner joins from Skydance Television, where she oversaw “Grace and Frankie,” “Altered Carbon” and “Jack Ryan.” Prior to joining Skydance in 2018, Turner was the first director of production for Netflix’s international originals.

Turner’s oversight at the Disney Television Studios brands will span more than 35 series and pilots. She will report to studios president Jonnie Davis.

“This position is so crucial to the operation of a studio, now more than ever,” Davis said on Monday. “Carol is one of the most respected and impressive production heads in our business. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with her, and will help us navigate the new reality of what production will look like moving forward. Gary French set a high bar for our studio and we’re fortunate to have Carol here to carry on that legacy.”

“I am honored and excited to join Jonnie and the incredible team he is building at ABC Studios,” Turner added. “It’s a momentous time in our industry, and I’m very much looking forward to the innovative and creative ways we’ll find to produce great television together. I am very grateful to the team at Skydance and proud of all of the work we did together.”

Prior to Netflix, Turner oversaw production for scripted and unscripted series at BBC Worldwide Production.

