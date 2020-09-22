Abraham Lincoln Debates Stephen Douglas in Clip From Fox Nation Documentary ‘Right Makes Might’ (Video)
Film debuts on Fox News’ streaming platform Sept. 24 ahead of first Trump-Biden debate
Brian Welk | September 22, 2020 @ 10:14 AM
Last Updated: September 22, 2020 @ 10:15 AM
Fox News’ streaming service Fox Nation has acquired the rights to the documentary “Right Makes Might” about the debates between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas, and TheWrap has the first look at a clip from the film ahead of the film’s premiere.
“Right Makes Might: The Lincoln-Douglas Debates” will debut on Fox Nation on Thursday, September 24, and the first clip for the documentary explains how Lincoln’s rhetoric as a debater during the Great Debates of 1858 helped remind voters of their basic humanity and the tenets that the founding fathers had put in place.
“The American people were beginning to lose the language of the founders, they were beginning to lose a way of speaking about themselves as fellow citizens that reminded them of their common purpose, their common humanity and their common possession of individual rights,” Professor Lucas Morel of Washington & Lee says in the clip. “Today, we don’t hear that language very much.”
“Right Makes Might” is directed by Justin Folk, best known for the documentary “No Safe Spaces” featuring the comedians Adam Carolla, Tim Allen and Dave Rubin, and is produced by Madison McQueen Films and executive producer Ben Judge.
The documentary was meant to have a theatrical release this fall, but it will now launch on Fox Nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it will be made available ahead of the first debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden that’s airing on Sept. 29 and is being moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace.
The film’s title is inspired by a famous quote made by Lincoln during his speech at Cooper Union, a closing summation about the need to recognize all men as created equal: “Let us have faith that right makes might, and in that faith, let us, to the end, dare to do our duty as we understand it.”
“Right Makes Might” is narrated by Allen Guelzo of Princeton University, who has written several books about the Lincoln-Douglas debates and the origins of the Emancipation Proclamation. In 2009, he was inducted as a Laureate of The Lincoln Academy of Illinois and awarded the State’s highest honor, The Order of Lincoln, by the governor.
The documentary also features testimony from Charles Kesler (Claremont McKenna College), Lucas Morel (Washington & Lee) and Michael Burlingame (University of Illinois – Springfield).
Check out the first clip from “Right Makes Might” above.
14 Stars Who've Played Abraham Lincoln, From Henry Fonda to Daniel Day-Lewis (Photos)
"Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak out and remove all doubt." That Abraham Lincoln quote sums up the quiet, thoughtful dignity that actors have tried to portray on film for several generations now. And on screen, the 16th president has done everything from meeting Shirley Temple to fighting vampires. In honor of President's Day, here are some of the actors who have played Honest Abe over the years.
Joseph Henabery - "The Birth of a Nation" (1915)
The racism in "The Birth of a Nation" aside, D.W. Griffith stages the assassination of Abraham Lincoln as a true national tragedy, and he does so in ravishing display, staging a scene everyone already knows but hadn't yet visualized on film, using never before seen intercutting and sweeping wide shots as John Wilkes Booth dives from the balcony to provide ravishing tension and action.
Kino Video
Walter Huston - "Abraham Lincoln" (1930)
D.W. Griffith would revisit the Lincoln legend in 1930 with "Abraham Lincoln," which more closely follows the life of the president and culminates in his death. The film somewhat atoned for the other sins of "The Birth of a Nation," and it was celebrated in its day. But it has been looked at less fondly in recent years for its historical inaccuracies. Walter Huston also portrayed Lincoln in a 1929 short film called "Two Americans," about Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant.
Frank McGlynn Sr. - "The Littlest Rebel" (1935)
In "The Littlest Rebel," Shirley Temple plays the daughter of a Confederate soldier during the Civil War. When he's captured, Temple and Bojangles make a plea for his freedom directly to President Lincoln, with Lincoln sitting her right on the desk of the Oval Office. Lincoln doesn't tap dance or anything here, but Franks McGlynn's take on Lincoln certainly does love apples. Watch a clip here.
20th Century Fox
Henry Fonda - "Young Mr. Lincoln" (1939)
“You’re crazy! I can’t play Lincoln. That’s like playing God, to me,” Henry Fonda said in a 1975 interview. But director John Ford "shamed" him into doing it, saying, "You think it’s The Great Emancipator, huh? He’s a young, jack-legged lawyer from Springfield for Christ sake." And in "Young Mr. Lincoln," which charts Honest Abe's humble roots in Illinois, Fonda plays Lincoln with calm, plain spoken, laid back aplomb absent all the pomp and circumstance.
20th Century Fox
Raymond Massey - "Abe Lincoln in Illinois" (1940)
Massey had become synonymous with the role of Abe Lincoln, having played him numerous times in his career, following his Oscar-nominated work in "Abe Lincoln in Illinois." The film is based on a Pulitzer Prize winning play, and Massey's croaking baritone voice sounds closer to a Hollywood, idealized image.
RKO Radio Pictures
Hal Holbrook - "Lincoln" (1974)and "North and South" (1985)
Hal Holbrook is another institution who Hollywood turned to time and again to play Lincoln. He acted as Lincoln during the miniseries "Lincoln" in the 1970s and would win an Emmy for his work. Fittingly, Steven Spielberg found a part for him in his 2012 film "Lincoln."
Warner Bros.
Gregory Peck - "The Blue and the Gray" (1982)
Who better to deliver a stirring speech about how all men are created equal than Atticus Finch himself? Peck briefly appeared as Lincoln in the miniseries "The Blue and the Gray," and here's a clip of him nobly reciting the Gettysburg Address.
CBS
Robert V. Barron - "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure" (1989)
"Be excellent to each other, and... party on dudes!" Truer words have never been spoken. Watch the clip here.
Orion Pictures
Jason Robards - "The Perfect Tribute" (1991)
Jason Robards played Lincoln three times: first for a TV movie adaptation of "Abe Lincoln in Illinois," and then in 1991 and 1992 for two separate TV movies, including "The Perfect Tribute," about how Lincoln came to write the Gettysburg Address.
Rex Features
Kris Kristofferson - "Tad" (1995)
Lincoln was a lawyer from Illinois, not a singer from Texas. Kris Kristofferson is one of the stranger casting choices for this 1995 TV movie on The Family Channel, as told through the eyes of Lincoln's son.
The Family Channel
Benjamin Walker - "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter" (2012)
And you thought D.W. Griffith took liberties with history. Somehow, Timur Bekmabetov made it such that Benjamin Walker wouldn't look half as badass if he weren't twirling an axe and cutting down demons without his stove pipe hat.
20th Century Fox
Daniel Day-Lewis - "Lincoln" (2012)
Like Fonda, Daniel Day-Lewis taps into the more relaxed aspects of Lincoln's persona, even showcasing a softer side to Day-Lewis' intense method acting. Steven Spielberg highlights the sanctity of the democratic process in "Lincoln" and how Honest Abe's wise presence allowed him to broker such a landmark victory for democracy. The film is at its best when Lincoln isn't giving grand speeches but is being a father and revealing the humanity behind the iconic leader.
20th Century Fox
Billy Campbell - "Killing Lincoln" (2013)
Billy Campbell portrayed Lincoln in the National Geographic biography based on Bill O'Reilly's book.
NatGeo
Michael Krebs - "Timeless" (2016)
Michael Krebs has seven acting credits to his name dating back to 1994, and he's played Lincoln in all of them, taking advantage of his spitting resemblance on screen and stage. He most recently starred in an episode of the series "Timeless."
NBC
