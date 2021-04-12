“Access Hollywood” and its spinoff/companion series “Access Daily” have both been renewed for three more seasons, TheWrap is told, which will take them through 2025. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios has sold both shows in more than 90% of the U.S. for next season.

Currently averaging 1.4 million total viewers per day in its 25th season, “Access Hollywood” is hosted by Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans, and features correspondents Sibley Scoles and Zuri Hall. “Access Daily,” which features the same trio of hosts, is in its 11th season.

“Access Hollywood” recently launched the podcast “The Vault,” which is hosted by Evans and Hall and delves into archives of interviews over the past 25 years. Another “Access Hollywood” spinoff, “All Access,” was recently canceled and will end in June.

“We are thrilled to continue our successful partnership with the NBC Owned stations, bringing the Access brand to local stations for additional seasons,” Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, told TheWrap. “Our talented hosts have incredible chemistry and our dedicated production teams, led by Maureen FitzPatrick, work tirelessly to bring viewers quality content each day on ‘Access Hollywood’ and ‘Access Daily.'”

“I am excited for our NBC Owned stations to continue to be the home of ‘Access Hollywood’ and ‘Access Daily’ to deliver our local audiences the latest entertainment and pop culture news,” Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, added.

“I couldn’t be more proud of ‘Access Hollywood’s’ entire team and the quality content they produce every day,” Maureen FitzPatrick, senior executive producer, said. “After the shut down last March, ‘Access’ was back on the air with original content within a week delivering up-to-date news on Covid-19, heart-warming stories of people serving their communities and how celebrities are giving back. ‘Access’ has been providing viewers with the latest entertainment headlines for 25 seasons and I’m honored to be serving our audience for another three years.”