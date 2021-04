But network still wins the night

These ACMs averaged a 0.8 rating and 6 million total viewers. Last year’s show got a 1.0 and 6.6 million total viewers .

The ACM Awards on CBS fell to another (new) all-time low in both demo ratings and in total viewers last night, but the network still topped Sunday primetime.

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.6 million, according to preliminary numbers.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in total viewers with 3.7 million.

Fox and Univision tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Fox was fifth in total viewers with 1 million, Univision was was fourth with 1.25 million.

NBC and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.2/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 1.31 million, Telemundo was sixth with 805,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in total viewers with 525,000.

More to come…