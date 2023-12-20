Embattled Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick to Resign Dec. 29

Kotick exits the video game giant two months after Microsoft acquisition

Bobby Kotick, the longtime CEO of video game powerhouse Activision Blizzard, will resign from the company on Dec. 29. The move follows the company’s acquitision by Microsoft, which closed in October for $68 billion after a long fight with federal regulators.

Kotick first joined Activision in 1991 as CEO, remaining in that role after 2008, when the company merged with Vivdeni, parent company of, among other things, “World of Warcraft” maker Blizzard to form Activision Blizzard.

At the time of the merger, Activision was already the leader in first person shooter games thanks to the “Call of Duty” series, and also counted the “Guitar Hero” franchise among its other huge hits. Blizzard meanwhile dominated online gaming with “Warcraft” and also launced the popular “Diablo” and “Starcraft” franchises and that’s in addition to Vivendi’s roster of other successful video game publishers.

The combined company was by 2018 the most successful video game conglomerate in the U.S. and Europe.

