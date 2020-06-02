Activision Postpones ‘Call of Duty’ Updates Amid Nationwide Protests

“Call of Duty” publisher Activision Blizzard will delay new seasons of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” and “Call of Duty: Mobile” as the U.S. enters another day of widespread unrest in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

“While we all look forward to playing the new seasons of ‘Modern Warfare,’ ‘Warzone,’ and ‘Call of Duty: Mobile,’ now is not the time,” Activision tweeted Tuesday. “Right now, it’s time for those speaking up for equality, justice, and change to be seen and heard. We stand alongside you.”

The seventh season of “Call of Duty: Mobile” was due to be released later this week. The game is Activision’s most successful mobile title yet — it topped 100 million downloads within the first week of its October 2019 release.

Also Read: 'Pokemon GO' Weekly Player Spending Climbs 70% to $23 Million in March

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” was set to release its fourth season today. “Call of Duty” developers Infinity Ward use these seasons to introduce new weapons, in-game content and co-op missions every few months to keep players of the shooter games engaged.

Activision isn’t the first game developer to cancel or postpone an event because of ongoing civil unrest surrounding Black Lives Matter protests in cities nationwide. “Madden NFL 20” game publisher EA Games announced on May 31 that its planned reveal of the upcoming “Madden NFL 21” game would be postponed. “Our immediate attention is on actions we can take to drive change against the unjust treatment and systemic bias that is plaguing the nation and our world,” EA tweeted Sunday.

Sony Interactive Entertainment also postponed a PlayStation 5 event previously scheduled for June 4. “While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games,” Sony wrote in a statement, “we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.”

Activision has not clarified when its new “Call of Duty” seasons will be released, and neither Sony or EA have announced rescheduled dates for their events.