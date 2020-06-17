Actor Danny Masterson Charged With Raping 3 Women

Former “That ’70s Show” star faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted

| June 17, 2020 @ 2:27 PM Last Updated: June 17, 2020 @ 2:44 PM
Danny Masterson

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Actor Danny Masterson has been charged with “forcibly raping three women” between 2001 and 2003, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced on Wednesday.

Arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 18 in the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles. He was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear.

According to the D.A.’s office, Masterson is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001, and in April 2003, he allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman. Then, in between October and December of that year, he is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman whom he invited into his Hollywood Hills home.

Also Read: Danny Masterson and Church of Scientology Accused of Stalking and Invasion of Privacy in New Lawsuit

The case was filed for warrant yesterday, according to a press release from the District Attorney’s office.

If convicted, Masterson faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison. The District Attorney’s Office didn’t file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases due to insufficient evidence and the statute of limitations for the crime alleged.

A spokesperson for Masterson has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Also Read: Danny Masterson Accuser Slams Netflix for Debuting New Episodes of His Show, 'The Ranch'

Last August, four women who previously accused Masterson of sexual assault said that Masterson, the Church of Scientology, and Scientology leader David Miscavige stalked them, invaded their privacy and conspired to obstruct justice. Masterson has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Masterson was fired from his Netflix sitcom “The Ranch” in December, 2017, eight months after the Los Angeles Police Department opened investigations into accusations by three women that he sexually assaulted them in the early 2000s.

79 Hollywood and Media Heavyweights Accused of Sexual Misconduct Since Harvey Weinstein

  • Getty Images
  • brett ratner Getty Images
  • James Toback Getty Images
  • mark halperin Getty Images
  • Kevin Spacey Getty Images
  • Louis CK Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • michael oreskes npr Getty Images
  • Getty Images Getty Images
  • Ed Westwick Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • roy price Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Lionsgate
  • Ken Baker Solo
  • Ben Affleck Getty Images
  • andy signore honest trailers Getty Images
  • Bill O'Reilly Fox
  • tyler grasham
  • Rick Najera Getty Images
  • Kirt Webster Getty Images
  • David Guillod Jessica Barth Atomic Blonde Ted
  • Hamilton Fish Getty Images
  • adam venit wme Getty Images
  • Leon Wieseltier
  • Jann Wenner
  • NBC Universal Matt Zimmerman NBC Universal
  • Andrew Kreisberg Getty Images
  • Kater Gordon Matthew Weiner Mad Men Kevin Winter/Getty Images
  • Jeffrey Tambor Getty Images
  • Richard Dreyfuss Getty Images
  • Gary Goddard Getty Images
  • George Takei Getty Images
  • Billboard Logo Billboard
  • Glenn Thrush MSNBC MSNBC
  • al franken Getty Images
  • Murray Miller Aurora Perrineau rape retract Getty Images
  • Ryan Seacrest ABC
  • cameron mitchell caa
  • Mark Schwahn Getty Images
  • Russell Simmons Getty Images
  • Charlie Rose Getty Images
  • john lasseter Getty Images
  • Nick Carter arrested for battery Getty Images
  • Ethan Kath Crystal Castles Getty Images
  • benny medina Getty Images
  • Twiggy Ramirez Marilyn Manson Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Steven Seagal Receives Russian Citizenship From His Friend Vladimir Putin Getty Images
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Tom Sizemore Getty Images
  • bob weinstein harvey weinstein Getty Images
  • Evan Stephens Hall Pinegrove Getty Images
  • matt lauer nbc Getty Images
  • NPR
  • "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series - Rodney Atkins Getty Images
  • Geoffrey Rush Getty Images
  • nbc paul haggis Getty Images
  • andy rubin essential google android Getty Images
  • Israel Horovitz Getty Images
  • Garrison Keillor Getty Images
  • James Levine Met Opera Robert Altman for The New York Times
  • Robert Knepper Getty Images
  • Harold Ford Jr. MSNBC
  • jon heely Getty Images
  • mario-batali Getty Images
  • Ryan Lizza PBS - Frontline
  • Tavis Smiley Getty Images
  • JOHNNY IUZZINI Great American Baking Show ABC/Mark Bourdillion
  • peter martins new york ballet sexual misconduct Getty Images
  • Dan Harmon Getty Images
  • Albert Schultz Soulpepper Soulpepper
  • Bruce Weber Getty Images
  • Steve Butts
  • cbs news steve chaggaris CBS
  • Miss America Miss America
  • ben vereen Getty Images
  • James Rosen Fox News Fox News
  • The Art of Elysium James Franco Getty Images
1 of 80

From Brett Ratner, Kevin Spacey, Mark Halperin, James Toback to Louis CK

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal, women and men alike have been more vocal about speaking out against unwanted sexual advances and contact. The accusations have been many, and the reaction and fallout has been swift across the industry.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE