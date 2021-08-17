We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

9 Actresses Who’ve Played Princess Diana, From Naomi Watts to Kristen Stewart (Photos)

Netflix’s ”The Crown“ hasn’t cornered the market on Hollywood stars playing the People’s Princess

| August 17, 2021 @ 6:30 AM
princess diana Naomi Watts, Emma Corrin, Kristen Stewart (

Naomi Watts, Emma Corrin, Kristen Stewart (Entertainment One, Netflix, Neon)

Princess Diana
Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The momentous life and tragic death of Diana, Princess of Wales, seems to never grow old for Hollywood. From Kristen Stewart to Emma Corrin, here are nine ladies who have played the People's Princess -- or soon will.

Diana_ Her True Story
via YouTube

Serena Scott Thomas - "Diana: Her True Story"

This 1993 NBC and Sky One TV movie is based on the book by the same name by Andrew Morton.

Julie Cox Princess in Love
via YouTube

Julie Cox - "Princess in Love"

This 1996 film also focuses on one of Diana's affairs, this time on a tryst with her former riding instructor, James Hewitt.

Diana: A Tribute to the People's Princess
via YouTube

Amy Seccombe - "Diana: A Tribute to the People’s Princess "

This 1998 TV movie tells the story of the princess' last year of life, from her romantic relationships to her battle with the press.

Genevieve O'Reilly
TLC

Genevieve O'Reilly - "Diana: Last Days of a Princess"

TLC's 2007 docu-drama featured O'Reilly as Diana in dramatic reenactments paired with interviews telling the true story behind her last days. The film was timed to the 10th anniversary of her death.

Lesley Harcourt
Hallmark

Lesley Harcourt - "William & Catherine: A Royal Romance"

Harcourt played Diana in this 2011 Hallmark Channel movie about Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Naomi Watts in Diana
Via YouTube

Naomi Watts - "Diana"

This 2013 film didn't get great reviews, but it does feature Naveen Andrews as a heart surgeon that Diana had an affair with, so it has that going for it.

 

The Crown Diana Emma Corrin
Netflix

Emma Corrin - "The Crown"

Corrin won raves (and a Golden Globe Award) playing Lady Diana Spencer opposite Josh O'Connor's Prince Charles in Season 4 of Netflix's royal drama in 2020.

Kristen Stewart Princess Diana
Getty

Kristen Stewart - "Spencer"

Stewart will be the next to portray Princess Diana on film in Pablo Larrain's upcoming film, which follows the princess over the weekend that she decides to split from Charles and give up her future as queen consort of England.

Elizabeth Debicki Princess Diana
Getty

Elizabeth Debicki  - "The Crown"

For Seasons 5 and 6, Debicki will step in as an older version of the People's Princess and former wife of Prince Charles before she died tragically in a 1997 car crash.