9 Actresses Who’ve Played Princess Diana, From Naomi Watts to Kristen Stewart (Photos)

Naomi Watts, Emma Corrin, Kristen Stewart (Entertainment One, Netflix, Neon)
Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
The momentous life and tragic death of Diana, Princess of Wales, seems to never grow old for Hollywood. From Kristen Stewart to Emma Corrin, here are nine ladies who have played the People's Princess -- or soon will.
via YouTube
Serena Scott Thomas - "Diana: Her True Story"
This 1993 NBC and Sky One TV movie is based on the book by the same name by Andrew Morton.
via YouTube
Julie Cox - "Princess in Love"
This 1996 film also focuses on one of Diana's affairs, this time on a tryst with her former riding instructor, James Hewitt.
via YouTube
Amy Seccombe - "Diana: A Tribute to the People’s Princess "
This 1998 TV movie tells the story of the princess' last year of life, from her romantic relationships to her battle with the press.
TLC
Genevieve O'Reilly - "Diana: Last Days of a Princess"
TLC's 2007 docu-drama featured O'Reilly as Diana in dramatic reenactments paired with interviews telling the true story behind her last days. The film was timed to the 10th anniversary of her death.
Hallmark
Lesley Harcourt - "William & Catherine: A Royal Romance"
Harcourt played Diana in this 2011 Hallmark Channel movie about Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Via YouTube
Naomi Watts - "Diana"
This 2013 film didn't get great reviews, but it does feature Naveen Andrews as a heart surgeon that Diana had an affair with, so it has that going for it.
Netflix
Emma Corrin - "The Crown"
Corrin won raves (and a Golden Globe Award) playing Lady Diana Spencer opposite Josh O'Connor's Prince Charles in Season 4 of Netflix's royal drama in 2020.
Getty
Kristen Stewart - "Spencer"
Stewart will be the next to portray Princess Diana on film in Pablo Larrain's upcoming film, which follows the princess over the weekend that she decides to split from Charles and give up her future as queen consort of England.
Getty
Elizabeth Debicki - "The Crown"
For Seasons 5 and 6, Debicki will step in as an older version of the People's Princess and former wife of Prince Charles before she died tragically in a 1997 car crash.