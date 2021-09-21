Adam Devine to Star in ‘Pitch Perfect’ TV Series at Peacock

A “Pitch Perfect” TV series starring Adam Devine’s character from the films has been given a straight-to-series order at Peacock.

Devine will reprise his role as Bumper Allen. The series is set several years after “Pitch Perfect,” and sees Bumper moving to Germany to revive his music career after one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

Elizabeth Banks, who produced the three “Pitch Perfect” films and directed “Pitch Perfect 2” (as well as appeared in the movies as Gail Abernathy-McKadden), will executive produce with Max Handelman, Paul Brooks, Scott Neimeyer, Devine and Megan Amram.

“Our upcoming ‘Pitch Perfect’ series is another example of the unmatched synergy NBCUniversal is able to expand upon with our wide-ranging library of IP,” Susan Rovner, chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said. “When we saw the opportunity to create a series for ‘Pitch Perfect’ with Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks plus more earworm classics for super fans to enjoy, we jumped at it. And to top it off, we are so fortunate that Adam Devine is headlining the series and bringing fans the quirky, laugh-out-loud sensibility they loved in the film franchise.”

“We’re so happy to have the opportunity to bring the beloved Universal Pictures franchise ‘Pitch Perfect’ to the small screen and to explore the hilarious and distinct characters in this (musical-filled) world,” Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television, added. “We’re lucky to partner with the talented Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks, who produced the iconic films; the exceptionally funny and memorable Adam Devine; and Megan Amram, whose clever adaptation of ‘Pitch Perfect’ is sure to have audiences laughing out loud and tapping their feet.”