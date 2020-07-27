While the hunt for a vaccine to COVID-19 is ongoing, HBO is already planting its flag on a dramatic retelling.

Adam McKay is developing a limited series about the ongoing race for a vaccine that would bring the coronavirus pandemic to a halt, based on Brendan Borell’s forthcoming book “The First Shot,” which was optioned by HBO. The series is from McKay’s Hyperobject Industries, with McKay, Todd Schulman and Borrell set to executive produce.

Here is the logline from HBO: “The story of the global coronavirus vaccine race: the companies and individuals putting everything on the line to save lives, the fascinating and surprising science that it is based on, and the challenges playing out around politics, access, and safety.”

Borrell is a journalist based in Los Angeles whose writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Bloomberg Businessweek, National Geographic, The New York Times, and Outside. Borrell’s narrative non-fiction book proposal for “The First Shot” was sold at auction to publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

CAA represented the television sale of Borrell’s “The First Shot” on behalf of the Waxman Agency. Hyperobject Industries is represented by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

