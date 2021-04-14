Chili’s Restaurant, Fans Pay Tribute to Vine Star Adam Perkins

Adam Perkins, the former Vine star best known for his viral “Welcome to Chili’s” clip, is being remembered by fans — and even Chili’s itself — after news of his death broke on Wednesday.

Perkins, who died on Sunday at age 24, was best known for his 2015 Vine in which he simply walked into a bathroom in his boxers and said, “Welcome to Chili’s!” At the time, Perkins captioned the video, “I’m really proud of this one,” and it went on to accumulate more than 25 million loops.

Chili’s posted a tweet on Wednesday that read, “We are saddened by the news of Adam Perkins passing. He brought laughter to so many of us and will always be remembered and cherished. Rest in Peace, Adam.”

We are saddened by the news of Adam Perkins passing. He brought laughter to so many of us and will always be remembered and cherished. Rest In Peace, Adam.https://t.co/Yx6u6JA0Ya — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) April 14, 2021

In addition to being a Vine star, Perkins went on to release his own music. His twin, Patrick Perkins, announced on Wednesday that he’ll be releasing his late brother’s album “Latch Relay” via limited edition vinyl in his honor.

Fellow musician Ricky Montgomery and former Vine creator Jeremy Cabo were among those who paid tribute to Adam Perkins on Twitter. Crediting Perkins as “one of the coolest creators on Vine,” Montgomery noted, “I wish we could see what other things he’d end up creating. Gone far too soon.”

RIP Adam Perkins. one of the coolest creators on Vine. i credit him and his friends with being the first people to really start using the zoom in feature well, and now it’s just completely normal. I wish we could see what other things he’d end up creating. Gone far too soon — ricky montgomery (@rohmontgomery) April 14, 2021

rip Adam Perkins. the humor he created will go on for a generation. thinking of his loved ones today. — jeremy (@jeremycabo) April 14, 2021

You can read more fan tributes to Adam Perkins below.

Rest in peace to a legend. Adam Perkins, forever welcoming us to Chili’s. You will be deeply missed💔 pic.twitter.com/nHMNwXAhZ9 — Izzy💫 (@LilMsIzz) April 14, 2021

The “Welcome To Chili’s” vine guy just died 🙁 RIP Adam Perkins. Hope ur headed up to the great big Chili’s in the sky<3 — Jandra (@iateErensmom) April 13, 2021

Now we'll get a "HI, welcome to Heaven" when we pass. RIP Adam Perkins ❤ pic.twitter.com/NVbZUNYI0f — gremlinbby (@stayshiny90) April 14, 2021

I had to find my favorite adam perkins vines, they still make me laugh so much. my likes on the app were basically his whole account. king of comedic timing, RIP legend pic.twitter.com/z4HpZPAhLM — alison ✨ (@alisonnn17) April 14, 2021