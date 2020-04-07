Adam Sandler and Jimmy Fallon Debut New Pandemic Song ‘Don’t Touch Grandma’ (Video)

“Thanks to this stupid virus there are some new grandma rules”

| April 7, 2020 @ 8:41 AM

Adam Sandler is back at it again with another coronavirus-inspired song, this time with a little help from his pal Jimmy Fallon.

The song is called “Don’t Touch Grandma,” and the pair performed it on the at-home version of Fallon’s “Tonight Show” on Monday.

“I love my grandma so much, I know she loves me too,” Fallon sang.

Also Read: Adam Sandler Debuts Hilarious Quarantine Song: 'I'm Really, Really Sick of My Family' (Video)

“But thanks to this stupid virus there are some new grandma rules,” Sandler continued.

The comedic duo went on to sing in unison about the only appropriate ways to stay in touch with your grandma amidst this pandemic. Here are some of the funniest lines:

“Don’t touch grandma, leave her alone, you can spend a quarter to call her on the phone,” they sang.  “Don’t touch grandma, keep it to Zoom, or learn to play Canasta from across the room.”

Also Read: Adam Sandler Belts Out His Opera Voice For 28 Whole Seconds on 'Conan'

“Grandma wants to knit you sweaters and to bake you cookies, but you must tell your grandma, ‘no touchy, just looky.'”

“And when this thing is over, you and she can play, but for now you still can smell her grandma smell from six feet away.”

This is the second song Sandler has written about the pandemic. Last Thursday, Sandler sang Fallon a song he’d written about being “really, really sick” of his family while being forced to quarantine with them. Watch that video here.

