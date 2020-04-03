Adam Sandler paid a visit to his old pal Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” via video chat Thursday night, and he brought along his guitar.
The “Uncut Gems” star is famous for his comedic songwriting abilities, and in these trying times, he did a service to us all by writing a very relatable little ditty about the coronavirus quarantine.
“Doctors bring us into this world as babies, doctors take good care of your grandma,” Sandler sang while wearing sunglasses to hide the fact that he didn’t have the lyrics memorized. “Doctors always give you an old lollipop after hitting your knee with a hammer.”
“Nurses slap your arm ’til they find a good vein, they wear crocs and they tell you the truth. Nurses give you ice packs and pain medication while your doctor is smokin’ on the roof,” he continued.
Then the actor and comedian drew attention to the lack of medical supplies that has left medical professionals in need across the country.
“Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess if we get them the supplies that they need, and I hope they save us soon ’cause I’m really really sick of my family,” he sang. “God bless Italian doctors in Italy, and all the Spanish doctors in Spain, and God bless Chinese doctors in China, and also Chinese doctors in America.”
“We gotta build some ventilators and make ‘em more masks, we gotta do it now so let’s all come together. I’m teaching math to my kids and that can’t be good for America.”
Watch Sandler perform the full song in the video above.
Sandler will be also performing virtually on Saturday, April 4 in a live-streamed coronavirus benefit show called “Laugh Aid” alongside fellow comedians David Spade, Whitney Cummings, Jim Gaffigan, Ken Jeong and more. The proceeds will go to Comedy Gives Back’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.
These Celebrities Reached Into Their Pockets to Help Us Get Through the Pandemic (Photos)
As the number of people sickened by COVID-19 continues to rise, there is certainly no shortage of kind acts from people helping others get through the pandemic. And that includes celebrities and Hollywood artists social distancing like the rest of us. These famous do-gooders are reaching into their own pockets to make life under quarantine just a little bit easier.
Oprah Winfrey announced on social media that she is donating $10 million to relief efforts, with $1 million of that specifically helping people who are struggling to buy food during the pandemic.
Rihanna’s charitable organization Clara Lionel Foundation made a commitment of $5 million that will go to U.S. food banks as well as to helping advance testing in at-risk communities both in the U.S. and in Haiti and Malawi.
10-time Grammy-winner Taylor Swift has been quietly contacting people on social media who have said they've been struggling to pay bills during the pandemic. Those users then shared screenshots of Swift making donations to them of several thousand dollars each.
TV host Kelly Ripa and husand Mark Consuelos donated $1 million to both the New York governor’s office, for the purchase of ventilators, and WIN, a New York-based organization that provides shelters to homeless women and children.
Writer Roxane Gay has tweeted several times during the pandemic asking for those struggling to pay bills during the pandemic to share their mobile payment handle to receive personal donations from her.
Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively announced on social media that they donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.
Pop star Ariana Grande said in her Instagram Stories that she had made donations to several organizations, including Opportunity Fund, GiveDirectly, Feeding America, Croce Rossa Italiana and the World Health Organization.
A physician in Los Angeles, Dr. Thais Aliabad, wrote on Instagram that Kylie Jenner, one of her patients, had "donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear."
NFL player Drew Brees told TMZ that he's donating $5 million to the state of Louisiana to help with the coronavirus relief efforts.
Oscar-winning actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry to help provide meals for children in low-income families, the organization said in a statement.
Country music legend Dolly Parton said on Instagram that she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt's research for a COVID-19 cure.
Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation matched Rihanna's donation of $1 million to relief efforts.
Bruno Mars, who has a residency in Las Vegas, donated $1 million to the MGM Resorts Foundation to help MGM employees in the city who lost work due to the pandemic, his representative said, according to E News.
The players, coaches and owners of the Golden State Warriors announced they are donating $1 million to help employees at the Chase Center who lost work because of canceled NBC games.
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg partnered with a Silicon Valley food bank to put $5.5 million toward creating the COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Feeding Families.
