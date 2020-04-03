Adam Sandler paid a visit to his old pal Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” via video chat Thursday night, and he brought along his guitar.

The “Uncut Gems” star is famous for his comedic songwriting abilities, and in these trying times, he did a service to us all by writing a very relatable little ditty about the coronavirus quarantine.

“Doctors bring us into this world as babies, doctors take good care of your grandma,” Sandler sang while wearing sunglasses to hide the fact that he didn’t have the lyrics memorized. “Doctors always give you an old lollipop after hitting your knee with a hammer.”

“Nurses slap your arm ’til they find a good vein, they wear crocs and they tell you the truth. Nurses give you ice packs and pain medication while your doctor is smokin’ on the roof,” he continued.

Then the actor and comedian drew attention to the lack of medical supplies that has left medical professionals in need across the country.

“Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess if we get them the supplies that they need, and I hope they save us soon ’cause I’m really really sick of my family,” he sang. “God bless Italian doctors in Italy, and all the Spanish doctors in Spain, and God bless Chinese doctors in China, and also Chinese doctors in America.”

“We gotta build some ventilators and make ‘em more masks, we gotta do it now so let’s all come together. I’m teaching math to my kids and that can’t be good for America.”

Watch Sandler perform the full song in the video above.

Sandler will be also performing virtually on Saturday, April 4 in a live-streamed coronavirus benefit show called “Laugh Aid” alongside fellow comedians David Spade, Whitney Cummings, Jim Gaffigan, Ken Jeong and more. The proceeds will go to Comedy Gives Back’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.