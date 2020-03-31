Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne Co-Founder, Hospitalized With Coronavirus
The Grammy- and Emmy-winning songwriter has been on a ventilator for two weeks, according to Billboard
Thom Geier | March 31, 2020 @ 5:56 AM
Last Updated: March 31, 2020 @ 6:25 AM
Adam Schlesinger, the Grammy- and Emmy-winning performer and songwriter best known for his work with the rock band Fountains of Wayne and the TV show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” has been hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms.
The 52-year-old rocker has been on a ventilator for two weeks, according to a fan page for Schlesinger’s current band, Ivy. “We send our prayers to him, his family and doctors.”
The Ivy tweet also said that Schlesinger is in a medically induced coma, though Schlesinger’s long-time lawyer, Josh Grier, told Variety that “no one has used the word ‘coma’ to me.”
Schlesinger has earned three Emmy Awards for his work on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and the 2011 and 2012 Tony Awards, as well as a Grammy Award for the 2008 comedy album “A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!”
He also earned an Oscar nomination in 1996 for the title song from Tom Hanks’ movie “That Thing You Do!” as well as a Tony nomination for the score to the 2008 Broadway musical version of John Waters’ “Cry-Baby.”
But he’s best known for his work with the quirky late-’90s rock band Fountains of Wayne, which he formed with fellow Williams College graduate Chris Collingwood in 1995. The band scored its biggest hit with the 2003 single “Stacy’s Mom.”
He has also been at work on a stage musical version of the Fran Drescher ’90s sitcom “The Nanny,” collaborating with “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” creator Rachel Bloom.
Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)
The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media that we have lost.
Terrence McNally, a four-time Tony Award-winning playwright, died on March 24 at the age of 81 of complications from the coronavirus. His works included "Master Class," "Love! Valour! Compassion!" and "Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune," which later became a film with Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino.
Italian actress Lucia Bosè, who starred in such films as Michelangelo Antonioni’s "Story of a Love Affair" (1950) and Juan Antonio Bardem’s "Death of a Cyclist" (1955), died on March 23 of pneumonia after contracting COVID-19, according to the Guardian. She was 89.
Chef Floyd Cardoz, winner of "Top Chef Masters" Season 3, died at the age of 59 of coronavirus complications on March 25.
Mark Blum, who starred in "Desperately Seeking Susan," "Crocodile Dundee" and the Lifetime/Netflix series "You," died on March 26 of coronavirus complications. The veteran character actor and regular on New York City stages was 69.
Maria Mercader, a CBS News veteran who worked for over 30 years as a reporter and talent director, died March 29 after testing positive for coronavirus. She was 54.
Grammy-winning country music singer Joe Diffie died March 29 due to complications from the coronavirus. He announced his diagnosis just two days prior.
American rock musician Alan Merrill, best known for co-writing and recording the original version of "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," died March 29 of complications from the coronavirus. He was 69.
Popular Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, whose career spanned decades, died March 29 due to complications from the coronavirus. He was 70.
The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media that we have lost.