Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne Co-Founder, Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Adam Schlesinger, the Grammy- and Emmy-winning performer and songwriter best known for his work with the rock band Fountains of Wayne and the TV show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” has been hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms.

The 52-year-old rocker has been on a ventilator for two weeks, according to a fan page for Schlesinger’s current band, Ivy. “We send our prayers to him, his family and doctors.”

The Ivy tweet also said that Schlesinger is in a medically induced coma, though Schlesinger’s long-time lawyer, Josh Grier, told Variety that “no one has used the word ‘coma’ to me.”

Reps for Schlesinger did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Schlesinger has earned three Emmy Awards for his work on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and the 2011 and 2012 Tony Awards, as well as a Grammy Award for the 2008 comedy album “A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!”

He also earned an Oscar nomination in 1996 for the title song from Tom Hanks’ movie “That Thing You Do!” as well as a Tony nomination for the score to the 2008 Broadway musical version of John Waters’ “Cry-Baby.”

But he’s best known for his work with the quirky late-’90s rock band Fountains of Wayne, which he formed with fellow Williams College graduate Chris Collingwood in 1995. The band scored its biggest hit with the 2003 single “Stacy’s Mom.”

He has also been at work on a stage musical version of the Fran Drescher ’90s sitcom “The Nanny,” collaborating with “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” creator Rachel Bloom.