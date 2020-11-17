Go Pro Today

Minnesota Vikings Star Adam Thielen Rocked an Alex Trebek Tribute on His Cleats (Photo)

He was rewarded with a “Monday Night Football” road win

| November 17, 2020 @ 7:17 AM Last Updated: November 17, 2020 @ 7:38 AM

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen scored two touchdowns in a “Monday Night Football” victory over the Chicago Bears. He also scored the hearts of many with his tribute to late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek.

Thielen rocked custom Adidas cleats last night for the ESPN NFL game’s pregame warmups. On one side was an illustration of Trebek with an angel’s halo. On another, “We Will Miss You, Alex” drawn in a Final Jeopardy! box. The wager? $19,000, which seems to be a reference to Thielen’s jersey number 19.

Finally, Thielen’s white with gold accents cleats had “trebek” written under the Adidas logo. Both were “Jeopardy!” blue.

Also Read: 'Jeopardy!': How Have Ratings Been in Alex Trebek's Final Season?

Trebek passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean, and children Matthew, Emily, and Nicky.

His final “Jeopardy!” episode will air on Christmas Day. Trebek last taped episodes on Oct. 29.

See the American football star Thielen’s spikes at the bottom of this story, and find plenty more tributes to the Canadian game-show host Trebek here and here.

Also Read: 'Jeopardy!' Pays Tribute to Alex Trebek: 'Thank You for Everything' (Video)

Trebek revealed in March 2019 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, but vowed to battle the disease. The news of his diagnosis came just months after Trebek renewed his contract with Sony Pictures Television to stay on as host of “Jeopardy!” through 2022. After undergoing treatment, Trebek announced in May that he was in “near remission.”

He returned to hosting “Jeopardy!” that August, but announced in September that he was undergoing chemotherapy again after revealing that he lost a large amount of weight and his “numbers went sky high.”

In October, he vowed to keep hosting the show “as long as my skills do not diminish” but also admitted that he was “nearing the end of that life.” In November, he filmed a global public service announcement for World Pancreatic Day, saying, “I wish I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain that I experienced prior to my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer.”

Also Read: George Stephanopoulos' Rep Lobbies For Him to Become Next Host of 'Jeopardy!' (Exclusive)

And don’t worry about Thielen’s own money being in jeopardy: The NFL has not fined players for wearing custom cleats during pregame warmups for years now.

Thielen wore his regular, NFL-approved spikes for the actual game itself, which the Vikings won 19-13.

9 Heartwarming Things We'll Miss About Alex Trebek (Photos)

  • Alex Trebek Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • alex trebek Getty Images
  • Alex Trebek Cheers Trebek on "Cheers" courtesy of NBC
  • jeopardy alex trebek YouTube
  • alex trebek jeopardy Sony Pictures Television
  • Jeopardy! Sony Pictures Television
  • alex trebek Getty Images
  • Alex Trebek, Wife Jean, Son Matt Who Is Alex Trebek? A Biography / Lisa Rogak
  • Alex Trebek Jeopardy! Host Getty Images
1 of 10

From his iconic mustache to his adorable attempts at rapping

Beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek sadly passed away at age 80 on Nov. 8 following his Stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Here are nine things we'll miss about Alex, courtesy of a biography of the host written by Lisa Rogak called "Who Is Alex Trebek?" out now from Macmillan Publishers.

View In Gallery

Related Content