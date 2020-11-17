Minnesota Vikings Star Adam Thielen Rocked an Alex Trebek Tribute on His Cleats (Photo)
He was rewarded with a “Monday Night Football” road win
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen scored two touchdowns in a “Monday Night Football” victory over the Chicago Bears. He also scored the hearts of many with his tribute to late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek.
Thielen rocked custom Adidas cleats last night for the ESPN NFL game’s pregame warmups. On one side was an illustration of Trebek with an angel’s halo. On another, “We Will Miss You, Alex” drawn in a Final Jeopardy! box. The wager? $19,000, which seems to be a reference to Thielen’s jersey number 19.
Finally, Thielen’s white with gold accents cleats had “trebek” written under the Adidas logo. Both were “Jeopardy!” blue.
Trebek revealed in March 2019 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, but vowed to battle the disease. The news of his diagnosis came just months after Trebek renewed his contract with Sony Pictures Television to stay on as host of “Jeopardy!” through 2022. After undergoing treatment, Trebek announced in May that he was in “near remission.”
He returned to hosting “Jeopardy!” that August, but announced in September that he was undergoing chemotherapy again after revealing that he lost a large amount of weight and his “numbers went sky high.”
In October, he vowed to keep hosting the show “as long as my skills do not diminish” but also admitted that he was “nearing the end of that life.” In November, he filmed a global public service announcement for World Pancreatic Day, saying, “I wish I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain that I experienced prior to my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer.”
For #MNF pregame tonight my guy @athielen19 will be honoring the legend Alex Trebek who passed last week. I feel like no matter where you were from I feel like Jeopardy was a part of all of our lives in some way. 🙏 #skolpic.twitter.com/1itrgOM4M8
And don’t worry about Thielen’s own money being in jeopardy: The NFL has not fined players for wearing custom cleats during pregame warmups for years now.
Thielen wore his regular, NFL-approved spikes for the actual game itself, which the Vikings won 19-13.
9 Heartwarming Things We'll Miss About Alex Trebek (Photos)
Beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek sadly passed away at age 80 on Nov. 8 following his Stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Here are nine things we'll miss about Alex, courtesy of a biography of the host written by Lisa Rogak called "Who Is Alex Trebek?" out now from Macmillan Publishers.
To so many viewers, he felt like a member of the family -- “I’ve been on the air for fifty years, so I’m like a member of the family,” Trebek once said, according to Rogak. Added said Jonah Engel Bromwich, a domestic correspondent with The New York Times: “When you arrive in a hotel room where you have no real sense of where you are, turning Jeopardy! on is always kind of a grounding experience."
His "everyman" attitude-- Most days he drove a half-ton Dodge Ram 1500 pickup to the studio, and loved to do his own handiwork around the house -- his garage was so full to the brim with tools that it didn't leave room for a car, according to Rogak.
His presence in pop culture -- In 1988 he guest-starred opposite Vicki Lawrence, whom he was dating at the time, in an episode of "Mama’s Family" -- a spinoff from "The Carol Burnett Show." Trebek also played himself on "Cheers," "The Golden Girls," "The Larry Sanders Show," and in movies like "Rain Man" and "White Men Can’t Jump." He even appeared on "Saturday Night Live."
His curiosity and appreciation for the arts -- Although he had no training in classical music, he loved opera and orchestral music. He was known to narrate concert pieces like Saint-Saens’s Carnival of the Animals and Peter and the Wolf by Prokofiev, and once participated in the Austin Lyric Opera's 1989 production of "La Cenerentola."
His zingers -- Known as a very witty host, Trebek was not afraid to joke with contestants. In 2016, he threw a sick burn at a woman who described people who listen to "nerdcore hip-hop." "Losers, in other words," Trebek joked.
His attempts at rapping -- Trebek and "Jeopardy!' were always game to roll with the times, and that included his hilarious attempts at rapping lyrics by Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West and other contemporary rap artists as part of the show's rap category.
Sony Pictures Television
His mustache -- Fans have always been very passionate about Trebek's facial hair, particularly his iconic stache. In 2018, "Jeopardy!" did a Twitter poll asking fans whether he should grow them out or shave, and although the overwhelming answer was to keep them, he ended up going clean-shaven.
His big heart -- Trebek and his wife Jean were known to make many charitable donations, and in 2011, they launched the Trebek Family Foundation.
His inspiration for others to keep going despite having a terminal disease -- In 2019, he revealed to the world that he was battling Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer -- but he remained positive until the end, filming regular updates for fans about his health and remaining in good spirits. Rest in peace, Alex -- your memory will live on forever.
