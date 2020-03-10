Adam Townsend to Exit Showtime, Michael Crotty Named New CFO
Townsend ends a 12-year tenure at both Showtime and CBS
Tim Baysinger | March 10, 2020 @ 8:10 AM
Last Updated: March 10, 2020 @ 8:30 AM
Adam Townsend will step down as Showtime Networks’ CFO at the end of the month with Michael Crotty set to replace him.
Townsend has been with Showtime and CBS for the last 12 years. Crotty returns to Showtime after serving as CFO of The Players Tribune since 2016. Crotty previously served as senior vice president, affiliate revenue and business operations for Showtime Networks Inc.
“Adam has been invaluable to Showtime Networks and CBS, not only with managing our finances but also our overall leadership,” said Showtime CEO David Nevins. “He’s been an enormous help in driving our business through a year of many transitions, and we are sorry to lose him. We wish him all the best on what we expect will be an exciting next chapter. We count ourselves incredibly fortunate to be able to lure Michael back to Showtime. He is extremely well-liked and respected by everyone he worked with during his previous stint here, and the years he spent as CFO of The Players’ Tribune have given him indispensable entrepreneurial and leadership experience that he brings back to us.”
As chief financial officer, Crotty will be responsible for all financial matters relating to Showtime Networks’ and BET Networks’ businesses, including oversight of finance, strategy and information systems for the network’s divisions, which encompasses budgeting, planning, forecasting and accounting of all the business segments within SNI and BET.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to have held the various positions I have in this Corporation over the past 12 years,” said Townsend. “From the first retrans deals to the proliferation of streaming, I have been fortunate to have had a seat on the front lines of the media industry’s dramatic transformation. And at Showtime, the finance integration within ViacomCBS is well underway, and I am confident the Company is now on a path toward its own transformation for the future.”
13 New Midseason TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers: From 'Duncanville' to 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (Photos)
When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 13 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.
Rank: 12 Show: "Duncanville" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.5 million
Fox
Rank: 11 Show: "Flirty Dancing" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFL doubleheader series debut, which aired live across all timezones, earned 3.2 million viewers)
Fox
Rank: 10 Show: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"* Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2 million* (*Time period premiere. Sneak-peek preview of first episode got 2.7 million viewers)
NBC
Rank: 9 Show: "Indebted" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2.1 million
NBC
Rank: 8 Show: "For Life" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.178 million
ABC
Rank: 7 Show: "Outmatched" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 3.202 million
Fox
Rank: 6 Show: "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 4.4 million
NBC
Rank: 5 Show: "Deputy" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.6 million
Fox
Rank: 4 Show: "Tommy" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.787 million
CBS
Rank: 3 Show: "Lego Masters" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.837 million
Fox
Rank: 2 Show: "9-1-1: Lone Star" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 5.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFC Championship series debut earned 11.5 million viewers)
Fox
Rank: 1 Show: "FBI: Most Wanted" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.1 million
CBS
1 of 14
Two spinoffs start off strong — one does not
When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 13 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.