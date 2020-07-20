TikTok Star Addison Rae Easterling Lands Spotify Podcast With Her Mom

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling and her mother Sheri Nicole Easterling debut their new Spotify podcast “Mama Knows Best” on Monday.

“Mama Knows Best” will bring typical mother-daughter conversations from the Easterling’s home to listeners living rooms, and promise “an extraordinary fly on the wall listen in on the relationship between the most TikTok famous mother and daughter pair in the world.”

The show is produced by Los Angeles-based Spotify imprint Parcast — which Spotify acquired for $103 million in March 2019, according to funding tracker PitchBook Data Inc.

The Easterling family is from Lafayette, La. and now reside in Los Angeles. Addison Rae, as she’s called on TikTok, joined the platform in July 2019. Her account has roughly 51.2 million followers, placing her second on the list of most-followed TikTok users (behind dancer Charli D’Amelio, who herself has 72.4 million followers, according to social media performance meter SocialTracker‘s list of top ten TikTok accounts this month.

The first episode of “Mama Knows Best” is available the afternoon of July 20 on Spotify.