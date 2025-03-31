Netflix has made its hit drama series “Adolescence” available to stream in all secondary schools in the United Kingdom as part of an initiative supported by Prime Minister Keir Starmer that seeks to help teachers, parents and caregivers guide children through the challenges depicted in the series that kids in real life face daily.

“As a father, watching this show with my teenage son and daughter, I can tell you — it hit home hard,” Starmer said in a reported statement. “It’s an important initiative to encourage as many pupils as possible to watch the show. As I see from my own children, openly talking about changes in how they communicate, the content they’re seeing and exploring the conversations they’re having with their peers is vital if we are to properly support them in navigating contemporary challenges, and deal with malign influences.”

The news came with a roundtable discussion featuring Starmer and representatives from several charities, including the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), Tender and The Children’s Society, along with “Adolescence” co-creator Jack Thorne and producers Emily Feller and Jo Johnson. The four-part series will be available to screen through the Into Film+ streaming platform and it will be coupled with educational resource material.

“This is not a challenge politicians can simply legislate for,” Starmer added. “Believe me, if I could pull a lever to solve it, I would. Only by listening and learning from the experiences of young people and charities can we tackle the issues this groundbreaking show raises.”

“’Adolescence’ has captured the national mood, sparking important conversations and helping articulate the pressures young people and parents face in today’s society,” Netflix U.K.’s Vice President of Content Anne Mensah, said. “We’re incredibly proud of the impact the show has made, and are delighted to be able to offer it to all schools across the U.K. through Into Film+. As part of this, healthy relationships charity Tender will create resources for teachers and parents to help them navigate the important topics the show explores.”

“Adolescence” premiered on Netflix on March 13 and tells the story of a 13-year-old boy named Jamie (Owen Cooper) whose family’s world is flipped upside down after he is accused of murdering his schoolmate. As the series progresses, it becomes clear that Jamie is guilty of the crime. But why he did it remains intentionally shrouded in mystery. Over its four episodes, the series pieces together that Jamie spent a great deal of time in toxic communities online that perpetuate violence against women. That’s as clear of a motive as the series ever presents, but even that explanation feels confusing and lacking to his parents and friends, an experience that mirrors the loved ones of people who have been sucked into similar communities in real life

“We made this show to provoke a conversation. We wanted to pose the question — how do we help stop this growing crisis,” “Adolescence” co-creator and star Stephen Graham said. “So to have the opportunity to take this into schools is beyond our expectations. We hope it will lead to teachers talking to the students, but what we really hope is it will lead to students talking amongst themselves.”







