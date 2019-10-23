New Adventures for ‘Adventure Time': HBO Max Orders 4 New Specials of Series That Ended in 2018

HBO Max is bringing us back to the Land of Ooo: Just over a year after “Adventure Time” came to an end on Cartoon Network, WarnerMedia’s forthcoming streaming service has ordered four new, hour-long specials featuring Jake, Finn and the gang.

Collectively dubbed “Adventure Time: Distant Lands,” the quartet of specials “will continue the ‘Adventure Time’ stories that captured imaginations and introduced unlikely heroes Finn and Jake, best buds who traversed the mystical Land of Ooo and encountered its colorful inhabitants,” according to HBO Max.

The first two installments, “BMO” and “Obsidian,” will debut on the streaming service in 2020, though no specific date has been given, as the service itself doesn’t have a launch date yet (or price). The other two specials, “Wizard City” and “Together Again,” will premiere at a later date.

Here are the descriptions for each special:

*”BMO” follows the lovable little robot from “Adventure Time.” When there’s a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there’s only one hero to call, and it’s probably not BMO. Except that this time it is!

*”Obsidian” features Marceline & Princess Bubblegum as they journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom–and deep into their tumultuous past–to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe.

*”Wizard City” follows Peppermint Butler, starting over at the beginning, as just another inexperienced Wizard School student. When mysterious events at the campus cast suspicion on Pep, and his checkered past, can he master the mystic arts in time to prove his innocence?

*”Together Again” brings Finn and Jake together again, to rediscover their brotherly bond and embark on the most important adventure of their lives.

Created by Pendleton Ward and executive produced by Adam Muto, “Adventure Time” ran for 10 seasons and 283 episodes on Cartoon Network, from 2010-2018. “Adventure Time: Distant Lands” will be produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

“The enchanted world of ‘Adventure Time’ has mesmerized viewers and critics alike as Finn and Jake right wrongs and battle evil,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said. “The addition of these specials to the HBO Max kids and family programming lineup is sure to make kids everywhere say ‘Slam-bam-in-a-can!'”

“‘Adventure Time’ was a groundbreaking series and a creative playground for so many talented creative artists,” Rob Sorcher, chief content officer at Cartoon Network Studios, added. “Producing ‘Adventure Time: Distant Lands’ for HBO Max will allow our studio to explore this beloved world in an all-new format.”