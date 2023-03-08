A&E Networks Lands History Series From Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman, Bradley Cooper

A&E Networks announced today a slate of new projects, and the HISTORY Channel announced a new initiative to reflect American history and stories in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States, including Kevin Coster’s “The West.”

According to the show’s logline, the eight-episode documentary series will “transcend the clichés and myths of the ‘Wild West’ to capture the diverse, complex characters and untold stories that defined the era and continue to shape our country today.”

Other programs for the HISTORY Channel include “FDR,” executive produced by Doris Kearns Goodwin & Bradley Cooper; “Black Patriots: The 761st Battalion,” executive produced by Morgan Freeman; “Five Families (with Michael Imperioli),” executive Produced by Michael Imperioli; and “The Unbelievable with Dan Akroyd.”

“Our goal within this media evolution is to meet audiences wherever and however they consume content, by working with great worldwide storytellers to develop and execute their vision,” said Buccieri in a press release. “Over the last four years, we have been on a journey to expand our production capabilities in both scripted and factual, and we’ve established key relationships in the talent management space as well as continued creating compelling content across our brands to further meet the needs of our valued partners and viewers.”

Mr. Buccieri emphasized: “We are especially honored this year to take the lead in preparing for the 250th milestone anniversary of the signing of The Declaration of Independence. This initiative will be across all platforms and will highlight many lives and experiences—250 voices across 50 states—to honor, acknowledge and reflect perspectives from our past and present, while giving our partners unique, premium opportunities to join us in this effort.”

More to come…