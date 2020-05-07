History channel has renewed “The Men Who Built America” and “The Food That Built America” for second seasons, while sister network A&E has ordered 160 more episodes of “Live PD.”

The “Live PD” documentary series follows officers from police departments across America as they go about their nightly patrol. The series airs Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET/PT and is hosted by Dan Abrams with analysis from Tom Morris Jr. and Sgt. Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin.

A+E Networks has been among the few to announce new programming for the coming year, given that the broadcast pilot season was shelved due to the pandemic, which has left the fate of many networks’ fall schedules twisting in the wind.

As for History channel, the second installment of “The Men Who Built America,” tentatively titled “The Men Who Built America 2,” will consist of three 120-minute episodes.

Executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, the miniseries “chronicles the rise of industrial heavy hitters Du Pont, Boeing, Chrysler, JP Morgan Jr., Hughes, and FDR – the ruthless, innovative and cunning titans who created entirely new industries at a time when the country was in absolute peril. The Great Depression ravaged not only the economy but also the American way of life. Out of that rubble, this new age of robber barons emerges to once again help lift America to new heights. From revolutionizing the automobile and erecting monuments and skyscrapers, to conquering human flight and leading the country to victory in World War II, they show that fortune favors the bold and together they not only resurrect the nation in a time of need but ultimately band together to help defeat our country’s greatest enemy,” according to History.

Finally, season two of “The Food That Built America” will consist of 18 hourlong episodes. This season will turn the lens on the pioneers behind iconic American food brands like Oreos, Frito Lay, Reese’s, Piza Hut and more. In addition to facts and anecdotes, the series will also delve into America’s food-based nostalgia and highlight the inspiration behind the products, as well as the numerous trials and tribulations these food entrepreneurs endured with grit and determination.

“Live PD” is produced by Big Fish Entertainment for A&E. Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D’Agostino and John Zito executive produce for Big Fish, while for A&E Network, executive producers are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, Sean Gottlieb and Brad Abramson.

“The Men Who Built America” is produced for History by Stephen David Entertainment, with David, Tim Kelly and Joey Allen serving as executive producers. DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson executive producers for Appian Way Productions. Phillip Watson serves as co-executive producer. Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue and Zachary Behr are executive producers for History.

“The Food That Built America” is produced for History by Lucky 8, with Kim Woodard, George Kralovansky, Greg Henry, Isaac Holub and Yoshi Stone all serve as executive producers. For History, Jim Pasquarella and Mary E. Donahue executive produce.