‘Agatha All Along’: Yes, Joe Locke Knows Exactly Who ‘Teen’ Really Is

One of the big mysteries surrounding “Agatha All Along” after the first two episodes is exactly who Joe Locke’s “Teen” really is. And for the record, yes, Locke does know — he just won’t say.

Now streaming on Disney+, the first two episodes of Marvel’s latest series find Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) struggling to break free of the spell that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) left her trapped in at the end of “WandaVision.” She’s able to do so with the help of a teenage boy that she arrests-but-actually-kidnaps.

We never actually learn the name of this teen though, because when Agatha asks for it in the second episode, a mysterious symbol appears over his mouth, blocking the reveal. Later in the same episode, when Agatha asks for a bit of background on the boy, his voice gets muffled, as if only his sound was cut off.

Presumably, fans will find out exactly who he is in later episodes. But for now, all we know is that he is someone from the comics. (The current prevailing theory online is that he’s Billy Kaplan, a.k.a. Wiccan, a.k.a Wanda’s son, but there’s no evidence of that just yet).

Marvel Studios

“[Marvel] sent me like, hundreds and hundreds of pages of comics to read,” Locke explained to TheWrap of his prep work. “And I had a great time, you know, doing lots of prep and learning about the witches’ road.”

Alas, no, he won’t tell you which specific comics he was sent. We tried! And unfortunately, trying to read his lips won’t help much either, as the actor admits he improvised most of that car scene with Kathryn Hahn.

“It was our last — mine and Kathryn’s — last scene we shot together. And because everyone had been so busy, they hadn’t written what I was supposed to be saying,” Locke recalled. “So then they were like, ‘Oh God, Joe, you’re gonna like — can you just improvise?’ We were going for like two minutes, and I was just like, I’m gonna run out of things to say, but I’m gonna talk about things.”

He continued, “And I ended up running with talking about, like, my granddad and all my family history and all of this, like, random stuff. But then there was one take, I must have said something to try and make Kathryn laugh. And they were like, ‘We can still see your mouth, so you can’t say that.’”

So for now, Teen’s true identity remains a secret, even to Agatha.

“Agatha All Along” is now streaming on Disney+.