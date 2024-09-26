‘Agatha All Along’ Premiere Enchants 9.3 Million Views in First Week on Disney+

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Agatha All Along” has whipped up some impressive viewership in its first week on Disney+.

The Marvel TV series’ premiere episode has logged 9.3 million views globally on Disney+ within the first seven days of its release, according to internal Disney viewing data. Disney defines a view as total stream time divided by runtime.

While “Agatha All Along” kicked off to a relatively strong start, its viewership has already been exceeded by the “The Acolyte,” whose premiere episode reached 11.1 million views within its first five days of streaming on Disney+.

After the “Star Wars” spinoff series logged 4.8 million views on Disney+ within its first day of the streamer, its five-day viewership enabled “The Acolyte” to maintain its place as the streamer’s most-watched series premiere in 2024, though it was ultimately canceled.

“Agatha All Along” is also tracking behind “Bluey” special “The Sign,” which scored 10.4 million views globally in its first seven days of streaming on Disney+ in April. It became the platform’s most-viewed Disney Junior title and episode of the show ever.

The “WandaVision” spinoff, which stars Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke and Patti LuPone, dropped its first two episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 18, with new episodes coming on subsequent Wednesdays.

Debuting three years after Hahn made her MCU debut as Agatha Harkness in “WandaVision” in 2021, “Agatha All Along” picks up with Agatha still trapped in Wanda’s spell, though Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) and a mysterious newcomer (Joe Locke) are determined to break her free.

In addition to Hahn returning as Agatha, the new Marvel TV series also sees the return of Debra Jo Rupp, who played Sharon, Wanda and Vision’s neighbor Mrs. Hart, in “WandaVision,” as she joins Agatha’s coven. Emma Caulfield, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali and Amos Glick also all return as Westview citizens.

“Agatha All Along” streams Wednesdays on Disney+.