‘The Acolyte’ Canceled After One Season at Disney+

“The Acolyte” has been canceled at Disney+ after just one season, according to media reports.

The news that the Amandla Stenberg-led series won’t return for more stories in a galaxy far, far away comes a little more than a month after the end of Season 1. The show took place in The High Republic era around a hundred years before the prequel trilogy of films.

Leslye Headland helmed the latest series set in the “Star Wars” universe. Initially, things seemed to be smooth sailing for the new show. The premiere episode of “The Acolyte” reached 11.1 million views within its first five days of streaming on Disney+, earning its place as the streamer’s most-watched series premiere in 2024.

Eventually, so-so reviews and fan criticism slowed the freshman show’s momentum. Still, the news comes as a bit of a shock as Season 1 concluded with a number of cliffhangers teasing a possible second season. Both Yoda and hints at Darth Plagueis piqued some interest and renewed excitement for the potential of more stories in this era of the mythology.

Joining Stenberg in the show were Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Disney did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Regardless of the outcome, “The Acolyte” isn’t the only series set in the “Star Wars” universe Disney and Lucasfilm have planned for 2024. “Skeleton Crew” — which stars Jude Law and claims to be a coming-of-age story á la “The Goonies” or “Stranger Things” — releases Dec. 3.

The news was first reported by Deadline.