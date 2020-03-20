As talent agencies in Hollywood feel the effects of a city-wide shutdown, ICM Partners on Wednesday furloughed “floating assistants,” support staff not assigned to a specific agent or department, TheWrap has confirmed.
Those affected were paid a month’s salary and medical benefits were extended through May. When the agency reopens its Century City headquarters, the staffers will have the opportunity to reapply for their lost positions.
Additionally, WME has temporarily frozen expense reimbursements and future expenses are prohibited until further notice, a source tells TheWrap. Staff cuts have not yet hit WME, CAA, and UTA.
Paradigm Chairman and CEO Sam Gores announced that the agency would furlough roughly 100 staffers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and reduce payroll for those who remain on staff.
The exact number of employees furloughed is not known, but the agency employs at least 600 people. In a companywide conference call on Friday morning, Gores assured staff that he would made every effort to provide for the furloughed employees, including health care. The furloughs are expected to last several months at least.
Paradigm, whose sizable music division has been hard hit by the stoppage of all concert touring, is the first Hollywood talent agency to undergo cuts. Other talent agencies are expected to follow suit.
“This is a moment we need to make tough decisions,” Newsom said at a press conference on Thursday evening. “This is a moment where we need some straight talk and we need to tell people the truth: We need to bend the curve in the state of California.”
All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus
Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.
"Trolls World Tour"
The sequel to the 2017 animated hit announced it would be available for digital download on April 10 -- the same day it was supposed to land in theaters. Now it's a VOD exclusive.
"Birds of Prey"
The Margot Robbie spinoff of 2017's "Suicide Squad" will debut on demand on March 24. The film grossed $84 million since opening on Feb. 4.
"The Hunt"
The Universal/Blumhouse horror film was first delayed from release last fall due to controversy over its violent content -- and then sidelined after its March 13 opening by the coronavirus. It's available to stream beginning March 20.
"The Invisible Man"
The Universal horror film starring Elisabeth Moss grossed nearly $65 million since its Feb. 26 release in theaters. It's available to stream beginning March 20.
"Emma"
Focus Features' adaptation of the Jane Austen novel opened in limited release Feb. 21 -- and picked up $10 million in ticket sales until the pandemic shut down theaters.
"Bloodshot"
The Vin Diesel comic-book movie opened March 6 and grossed $10 million before theaters shut down. Now it's due on VOD on March 24.
"I Still Believe"
Lionsgate's biopic starring K.J. Apa as Christian music star Jeremy Camp hits VOD on March 27 -- just two weeks after it opened in theaters.
"The Way Back"
Warner Bros. will release the Ben Affleck drama -- which grossed $13 million in theaters since its March 6 opening -- on VOD less than three weeks later, on March 24.
"Onward"
Disney and Pixar’s animated feature was rushed to digital platforms, made available for purchase on Friday, March 20. The film will join Disney+ on April 3.
Disney/Pixar
"Sonic the Hedgehog"
Paramount Pictures' "Sonic the Hedgehog" set a new record for video game adaptations with a $58 million domestic opening weekend on Feb. 14 and, as of this pubbing, has grossed $306 million worldwide. It will be available on demand starting on March 31.
Paramount Pictures
