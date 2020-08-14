Agents of SHIELD

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

Falling on ABC’s ‘SHIELD': Marvel Drama Dropped by Double Digits With Each Passing Season

by | August 14, 2020 @ 12:22 PM

Seven-season series was relegated to summer in 2019 and came to a quiet conclusion on Wednesday

tony maglio ratings report banner

Come back with your shield — or on it, the Spartan saying goes. ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD,” which started with great ratings promise seven seasons ago, managed to do both with its series finale on Wednesday.

The ABC drama, which exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, got off to a heroic Nielsen start back in 2013. Since then, the show has declined by double digits on a percentage basis each season in terms of both TV ratings and audience size, before ultimately limping across the finish line this summer.

In the end, which arguably came one or two seasons too late, “SHIELD” averaged Nielsen ratings that placed it in the company of other lackluster performers, like fellow current ABC series “What Would You Do?” and the network’s recently wrapped “The Genetic Detective.” Those two are both unscripted shows, which are considerably cheaper to produce. (The much-anticipated, effects-heavy pilot for “SHIELD” cost an eye-popping $12 million, the New York Times reported at the time.)

Also Read: Univision's Cool, Cool Summer: How Network Has Obliterated Ratings Trends

For a direct scripted-drama comparison, summer reruns of NBC’s “Chicago” shows having been averaging the same rating among adults 18-49, which is the age range most coveted by advertisers, as original episodes of “SHIELD.”

If we include the entire Nielsen season to-date, “SHIELD” ranks a paltry 151st in the key demo on broadcast television, and 177th in total viewers. It’s important to reiterate here that, in general, summer is significantly lower rated than the rest of the year.

We’re also awaiting a few weeks of delayed-viewing statistics for “SHIELD.”

But still, the standing for “SHIELD” is pretty bad. What’s good about “Agents of SHIELD” has been its critical reception. The show has a 95% “Fresh” rating among critics on RottenTomatoes.com. It has a 90% rating among “top critics,” and an 89% standing among audience members. While Metacritics’ roundup ascribes a lower critics’ rating to the show, a 74, that website’s user scores are exactly the same as Rotten Tomatoes, just on a different scale.

Also Read: ABC Settles for Primetime Ratings Tie With Telemundo on 'Agents of SHIELD' Series-Finale Night

Below are the “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” demo ratings and total-viewer statistics, by season, according to Nielsen. We’ve crunched the numbers on the annual declines for readers.

Season 7 averages could rise a bit — especially in the more granular total-viewer tally — when the past few weeks of delayed viewing gets factored in. All of the early Season 7 episodes and the numbers for Seasons 1-6 are inclusive of one week of DVR viewing.

Ratings (18-49)
Season 1: 3.1
Season 2: 2.8 (-10%)
Season 3: 2.2 (-21%)
Season 4: 1.6 (-27%)
Season 5: 1.2 (-25%)
Season 6 (Summer): 0.8 (-33%)
Season 7 (Summer): 0.5 (-38%)

Total Viewers
Season 1: 8.520 million total viewers
Season 2: 7.460 million total viewers (-12%)
Season 3: 5.784 million total viewers (-22%)
Season 4: 4.396 million total viewers (-24%)
Season 5: 3.702 million total viewers (-16%)
Season 6 (Summer): 3.261 million total viewers (-12%)
Season 7 (Summer): 2.294 million total viewers (-30%)

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)
Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and r...
Showtime/FX/Hulu/Fox
Series:  "Teen Mom 2"         Net:  MTV      Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1        Time: 8 p.m.
MTV
Series:   "Transplant"       Net: NBC       Premiere Date:  Tuesday, Sept. 1       Time: 10 p.m.
NBC
Series:  "A.P. Bio"         Net:  Peacock      Premiere Date:  Thursday, Sept. 3       Time: N/A
Peacock
Series:   "Raised by Wolves"        Net:  HBO Max     Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 3        Time: N/A
HBO Max
Series:  "Away"         Net: Netflix       Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 4         Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:  "The Boys"         Net:  Amazon Prime Video      Premiere Date:  Friday, Sept. 5       Time: N/A
Amazon Prime Video
Series:  "Power Book II: Ghost"         Net:   Starz     Premiere Date:  Sunday, Sept. 6       Time: 9 p.m.
Starz
Series:   "American Ninja Warrior"       Net: NBC      Premiere Date:  Monday, Sept. 7       Time: 8 p.m.
NBC
Series:   "L.A's Finest"     Net: Spectrum Originals       Premiere Date:  Wednesday, Sept. 9       Time: N/A
Spectrum Originals
Series:  "Woke"         Net:  Hulu      Premiere Date:  Wednesday, Sept. 9       Time: N/A
Hulu
Series:  "Julie and the Phantoms"         Net:  Netflix      Premiere Date:  Thursday, Sept. 10       Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:  "The Third Day"         Net:  HBO      Premiere Date:  Monday, Sept. 14       Time: 9 p.m.
HBO
Series:  "We Are Who We Are"         Net:  HBO      Premiere Date:  Monday, Sept. 14       Time: 10 p.m.
HBO
Series:   "Enslaved"       Net: Epix       Premiere Date:  Monday, Sept. 14     Time: 10 p.m.
Epix
Series:  "Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous"         Net: Netflix       Premiere Date:  Friday, Sept. 18       Time: N/A
Hulu
Series:  "Pen15"         Net: Hulu       Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18        Time: N/A
Hulu
Series:  "Ratched"         Net:  Netflix      Premiere Date:  Friday, Sept. 18       Time: N/A
Netflix
Series: "L.A.'s Finest"*         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 21      Time: 8 p.m.  *Broadcast debut of Spectrum Originals series' first season
Fox
Series: "Filthy Rich"         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 21      Time: 9 p.m.
Fox
Series: "A Wilderness of Error"         Net:  FX      Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 25      Time: 8 p.m.
FX
Series:  "The Simpsons"         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27        Time: 8 p.m.
Fox
Series:  "Bless the Harts"          Net:  Fox      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Sept. 27       Time: 8:30 p.m.
Fox
Series:  "Bob's Burgers"         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27        Time: 9 p.m.
Fox
Series:  "The Comey Rule"         Net: Showtime       Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27        Time: 9 p.m.
Showtime
Series:  "Family Guy"         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Sept. 27       Time: 9:30 p.m.
Fox
Series:  "Fargo"          Net:  FX      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Sept. 27       Time: 10 p.m.
FX
Series:  "Coroner"         Net:  The CW      Premiere Date:  Wednesday, Sept. 30       Time: 9 p.m.
The CW
Series:  "Gangs of London"         Net:  AMC+      Premiere Date:   Thursday, Oct. 1      Time: N/A
AMC
Series:  "The Salisbury Poisonings"         Net: AMC+       Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 1        Time: N/A
AMC
Series:   "Monsterland"        Net:  Hulu      Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2        Time: N/A
Getty
Series:  "The Good Lord Bird"         Net: Showtime       Premiere Date:  Sunday, Oct. 4       Time: 9 p.m.
Showtime
Series:   "Britannia"       Net: Epix       Premiere Date:  Sunday Oct. 4      Time: 9 p.m.
Epix
Series:  "The Walking Dead: World Beyond"         Net:  AMC      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Oct. 4      Time: 10 p.m.
AMC
Series:  "Soulmates"         Net: AMC       Premiere Date:  Monday, Oct. 5       Time: 10 p.m.
AMC
Series:   "Next"        Net:  Fox      Premiere Date:  Tuesday, Oct. 6       Time: 9 p.m.
Fox
Series: "Fear the Walking Dead"          Net:  AMC      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Oct. 11       Time: 9 p.m.
AMC
Series:  "Star Trek: Discovery"         Net: CBS All Access       Premiere Date:   Thursday, Oct. 15      Time: N/A
CBS All Access
Series:   "Helstrom"        Net:  Hulu       Premiere Date:  Friday, Oct. 16       Time: N/A
Hulu
Series:   "The Undoing"        Net:  HBO      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Oct. 25       Time: 9 p.m.
HBO
Series:   "Animaniacs"       Net: Hulu       Premiere Date:  Friday, Nov. 20       Time: N/A
Hulu

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Sara Haines in Final Talks to Return to ‘The View’ as Co-Host
Big Brother

Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Thursday Season Premiere Boosts CBS – but Not Enough
college football

College Football’s 2020 Season Sputters, With $2 Billion in TV Ad Revenue at Risk
Spree Director and Cast

‘Spree’ Stars Joe Keery, Sasheer Zamata on the Dark Side of Viral Fame | Video
donald trump tiktok

Less Than 40% of Americans Want to Ban TikTok, New Survey Finds
Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" World Premiere

Apple Stock Hits New High on Report of Possible Music, TV Subscription Bundle

ABC Settles for Primetime Ratings Tie With Telemundo on ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Series-Finale Night
movie theater social distancing

Movie Theaters Desperate to Reopen Face ‘Groundbreaking’ Changes to Exhibition
Agents of SHIELD Phil Coulson

How ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Series Finale Brings Phil Coulson’s Journey ‘Full Circle’

‘Agents of SHIELD’ Series Finale: Creators Explain Fitz’s Season-Long Absence

Disney World to Host COVID-19 Testing, Clearing Way for Actors to Return
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE