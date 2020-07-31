Agnes Chu Exits Disney+ to Run Conde Nast Entertainment as President
Current CNE president Oren Katzeff to move to new role
Tim Baysinger | July 31, 2020 @ 10:13 AM
Last Updated: July 31, 2020 @ 10:39 AM
Agnes Chu is leaving Disney+ to take over Condé Nast Entertainment as president.
Chu will start in September 2020, reporting to Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch. As part of the move, current CNE president Oren Katzeff will transition to a new role.
“Agnes is a rare creative executive that can harness both vision and operational expertise to produce culture-defining content and audience experiences,” said Lynch. “Her leadership was instrumental to the success of one of the largest media launches in the last decade and we are thrilled for her to join us and help drive the continued growth of our brands and audience through the power of video storytelling.”
Chu, along with Ricky Strauss, had been leading Disney+’s original content efforts. She had been with Disney for 12 years. Her title at Disney+ was senior vice president of original content. Chu will work with Strauss on a transition plan while the company searches for her replacement. Sarah Shepard, vice president of scripted originals, and Dan Silver, vice president of non-scripted originals, will report directly to Strauss in the interim.
“Storytelling has the ability to move people, provoke conversation, and indelibly impact our culture on a global scale, which creates a responsibility that is particularly pivotal today,” said Chu. “The premium brands of Condé Nast have always inspired me, allowing me access to new vantage points and a vision of what is possible. I’m excited to work with Roger, the editors, and the great teams to continue building on the company’s incredible legacy, and expanding its remarkable content across all platforms.”
