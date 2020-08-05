‘AGT’ 15th Anniversary Special Leads NBC to an Easy Ratings Victory

“World of Dance” also didn’t disappoint against a lot of repeats
NBC scored an easy Tuesday ratings win with its “America’s Got Talent” 15th anniversary special. The preliminary Nielsen returns for the “AGT” celebration combined with a solid performance from “World of Dance” to give NBC a significant edge over the other broadcast networks, which aired mainly repeats.
NBC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., the “America’s Got Talent” 15th anniversary special had a 0.8/5 and 6.1 million viewers. “World of Dance” at 10 earned a 0.7/4 and 3.9 million viewers.
CBS and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. CBS was second in viewers with 4 million and Univision was fourth with 1.3 million.
For CBS, following back-to-back drama repeats, the “John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero” special received a 0.3/2 and 3 million viewers.
ABC, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. ABC was third in viewers with 1.8 million, Fox was fifth with 1.1 million, and Telemundo was sixth with 980,000.
For ABC, following four comedy reruns, “What Would You Do?” at 10 p.m. got a 0.3/2 and 2.1 million viewers.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 623,000. At 8, “DC’s Stargirl” settled for a 0.2/1 and 841,000 viewers. At 9, “Tell Me a Story” managed a 0.1/1 and 406,000 viewers.
With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network.
Due to coronavirus-forced production shutdowns, Summer 2020 should be an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how each freshman show's debut on broadcast television fared in total viewers.
Rank: 8 Show: "Celebrity Watch Party" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.785 million
Fox
Rank: 7 Show: "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 2.428 million
ABC
Rank: 6 Show: "The Genetic Detective" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.214 million
ABC
Rank: 5 Show: "Tough as Nails" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.196 million
CBS
Rank: 4 Show: "Don't" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 4.205 million
ABC
Rank: 3 Show: "United We Fall" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 4.232 million
ABC
Rank: 2 Show: "Game On!" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.534 million
CBS
Rank: 1Show: "Ultimate Tag" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.565 million
Fox
