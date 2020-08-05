America's Got Talent - Season 12

‘AGT’ 15th Anniversary Special Leads NBC to an Easy Ratings Victory

August 5, 2020

“World of Dance” also didn’t disappoint against a lot of repeats

NBC scored an easy Tuesday ratings win with its “America’s Got Talent” 15th anniversary special.  The preliminary Nielsen returns for the “AGT” celebration combined with a solid performance from “World of Dance” to give NBC a significant edge over the other broadcast networks, which aired mainly repeats.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., the “America’s Got Talent” 15th anniversary special had a 0.8/5 and 6.1 million viewers. “World of Dance” at 10 earned a 0.7/4 and 3.9 million viewers.

CBS and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. CBS was second in viewers with 4 million and Univision was fourth with 1.3 million.

For CBS, following back-to-back drama repeats, the “John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero” special received a 0.3/2 and 3 million viewers.

Also Read: 'Ellen' Ratings Hit All-Time Low Last Month Amid Reports of Toxic Workplace Culture

ABC, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. ABC was third in viewers with 1.8 million, Fox was fifth with 1.1 million, and Telemundo was sixth with 980,000.

For ABC, following four comedy reruns, “What Would You Do?” at 10 p.m. got a 0.3/2 and 2.1 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 623,000. At 8, “DC’s Stargirl” settled for a 0.2/1 and 841,000 viewers. At 9, “Tell Me a Story” managed a 0.1/1 and 406,000 viewers.

Nielsen sheets are cooling off as the months warm up

With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network.

Due to coronavirus-forced production shutdowns, Summer 2020 should be an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how each freshman show's debut on broadcast television fared in total viewers.

Also Read: 2020-2021 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far

